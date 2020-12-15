NCIC Summons Jumwa and Sifuna over lewd talk in public

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, Dec 15- The National Cohesion and Integration Commission (NCIC) has summoned Malindi Member of Parliament Aisha Jumwa and Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) Secretary-General Edwin Sifuna to record statements over vulgar remarks during the Msambweni by-election campaigns.

The Commission’s Chairperson Samuel Kobia said the two leaders uttered “reckless” statements that could plunge the country into political intolerance and in turn disrupt peace.

While condemning the utterances Kobia pointed out that the choice of language by the two leaders during the Msambweni Campaigns on December 11 was shameful, unethical and wrong.

“The fact that any leader, especially those of the stature of MP and Secretary-General, can even consider using such language is a low point for them and this nation,” Kobia said.

He called on politicians to mind their language and respect the views of those who disagree with them politically.

Kobia further said that the commission was working closely with the registrar of political parties to ensure that politicians who fail to meet Chapter 6 requirements in the eye of the commission, the Ethics and Anti Corruption Commission (EACC), and the registrar of political parties will be barred from political office.

“Indeed as a commission, we are committed to ensuring that there is a legal, societal, and political consequence for bad behavior. We urge all Kenyans to keep being vigilant and continue calling out bad behavior and statements wherever they occur,” he said.

During the Msambweni campaigns, Deputy President William Ruto’s allies among them Jumwa campaigned for the independent candidate Feisal Abdallah .

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

ODM has been campaigning for its candidate Omar Boga.

Other contestants are Charles Bilali (Independent) Mansury Kumaka (Independent), Ali Hassan Mwakulonda (Party of Economic Democracy), Marere Wamwachai (National Vision Party), Sheikh Mahmoud (Wiper Party) and Khamis Mwakaonje Liganje (United Green Movement).

The by-election was held on Tuesday in an exercise marred by voter bribery claims, intimidation and chaos.

Supporters from all sides accused each other of undermining free, fair, and credible election.

During the by-election, former Machakos Senator Johnstone Muthama and Belgut MP Nelson Koech were arrested accused of causing disturbance.

The two leaders, who were election agents for Feisal Bader, an independent candidate were arrested at Jomo Kenyatta Primary School in Msambweni.

They were hurriedly rushed to Mombasa.

Former Mombasa Senator Hassan Omar said two other people had been arrested.

“We have two leaders, Muthama and Nelson Koech who have been arrested.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

There are two more people arrested with them,” said Omar.

Muthama and other leaders aligned to Deputy President William Ruto were monitoring the voting exercise in various parts.

Their arrests disrupted voting which resumed later under tight security.

The by-election was carried out under strict COVID-19 regulations after the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) declared a ‘No mask No voting.’