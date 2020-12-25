Connect with us

Capital News
The Nairobi-Nanyuki railway line had remained dormant for several years until August 2020.

Headlines

Nanyuki trains increased due to Christmas rush

JEMIMAH MUENI

NAIROBI, Kenya, Dec 25-The Kenya Railways has adjusted its train schedule to Nanyuki, with additional trains to cater for the high demand on Christmas.

The Corporation said it had increased the number of trains plying the Nairobi to Nanyuki route due to high demand during Christmas. The same will apply on New Year.

The decision was taken to to a high volume of passengers who travelled on Christmas eve.

“Passengers started streaming in as early as 6 am and by 8 am the train was full to capacity. This triggered us to add additional coaches today and introduce an additional pair of trains during the remaining festive season,” said Philip Mainga, Kenya Railways Managing Director,

The Corporation said it will also run two trains on 27 th, 31 st this month, and 2 nd next month, departing at 9 am from Nanyuki and Nairobi respectively.

Mainga urged members of the public to make their bookings a day prior to their travel, at any of the stations (Nairobi Central Railway Station, Makadara, Dandora, Mwiki, Githurai, Kahawa, Ruiru, Thika, Sagana, Karatina, Kiganjo and Nanyuki), while ensuring they carry proper identification documents.

Fares on the route vary from destination to destination with a complete trip going for sh 200 for the economy class and sh 1000 for business class.

The train has stopovers at intermediate stations along the route which are Thika, Mitubiri, Makuyu, Maragua, Murang’a, Sagana, Kiganjo and Naromoru.

The Nairobi- Nanyuki Rail Passenger service began operations on December 11, making a round trip weekly. It departs on Fridays and returns on Sundays.

