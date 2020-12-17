Nairobi MCA Sylvia Museiya defends Sonko at Senate impeachment trial

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya Dec 17 – A Nominated Member of the Nairobi County Assembly has told the Senate that the impeachment process against Nairobi Governor Mike Mbuvi Sonko was being pushed by the leadership of the County Assembly.

Silvia Kihoro Museiya who took the stand as Sonko’s first witness claimed that the Impeachment was not on merit and asked the Senate to dismiss it.

“This impeachment that has been commenced is of the interest of a few people who hold leadership positions not so much because of the substance of the impeachment but because of their selfish interests,” she claimed.

The Nominated MCA added: “They say it’s either their way or you get out of the way. We have been victims of their abuse of office. The governor is becoming a victim because if he does not do as they wish then they commence impeachment.”

She explained that she was among the MCAs whose accounts were hacked during the sitting to impeach Sonko.

“I submit that there was no resolution of two-thirds of the members to impeach the governor of Nairobi. I did not log in but my account was logged in although I never did it personally. But this has happened before like when we passed the budget, we were 138 people in the Zoom platform against 121 MCAs” she stated.

The Nominated MCA was also put to task over her decision to join 57 other pro-Sonko MCAs in Kwale in order to deny the Assembly the two-thirds threshold needed to impeach the Governor.

She claimed that the party had resulted to intimidating pro-Sonko’s MCAs into supporting the Motion of Impeachment.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

“57 of us proceeded to Kwale and we switched off our phones because they were ringing non-stop by the leadership of the House trying to purport that there was a party position from the President and former PM sanctioning the impeachment,” said Museiya.

Sonko’s impeachment motion was supported by 88 MCAs against 122.

He was set to know his fate Thursday at the end of the Senate proceedings in which he spend the better part of the day defending himself.