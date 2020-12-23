Connect with us

City Hall, the Nairobi County Government headquarters./CFM-FILE.

County News

Nairobi governor’s by-election set for Feb 18

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya Dec 23 – The by-election for Nairobi gubernatorial seat will be held on February 18.

The Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) has issued an elaborate calender of events leading to the by-election starting with the nomination of candidates by political parties whose names must be submitted by December 28.

The by-election will be held to replace Mike Sonko who was impeached this month over corruption, abuse of office among other charges.

Nairobi County Assembly Speaker Benson Mutura was sworn in to take over for 60 days, pending election of the new city boss.

“Political parties intending to present candidates in this election shall, after its primaries, resolve all intra-party disputes and submit the list of persons nominated to the commission on or before January 11th, 2021,” IEBC Chairman Wafula Chebukati states in a Gazette Notice dated December 22.

Candidates who intend to vie for the seat on an independent ticket must have not been members of a political party 3 months to the by-election.

For public officers keen on the seat, the law requires that they resign from office within seven days of the declaration of the vacancy.

Several politicians and businessmen have already expressed interest in the seat among them former MPs Dennis Waweru (Dagoreti South), Peter Kenneth (Gatanga), Margaret Wanjiru (Starehe) as well as businesswoman Agnes Kagure.

The ruling Jubilee party is said to be strategising to sponsor a candidate to reclaim its the seat that was held by Sonko, who now leans to the Tanga Tanga faction of Deputy President William Ruto.

