Nairobi CBD-JKIA express train to charge Sh500

NAIROBI, Kenya Dec 7 – It will now take you 20 – 25 minutes to get to the Jomo Kenyatta International Airport (JKIA) from the Nairobi Central Railways Station if you use the newly commissioned Airport Expressway Rail Service.

With Sh500 per trip, air travelers will be able to access the service which Transport Cabinet Secretary James Macharia described as a “major milestone in the transport sector”.

“I believe that this system will be of major benefit to travellers. People have been complaining about the traffic jams on Mombasa road with some even missing their flights, now this will be a thing of the past,” he said Monday when he commissioned the new rail service.

The Commuter Rail Service (CRS) that will be making three round trips will be making a stopover at the Embakasi Railway Station where passengers will be ferried to the airport using the Bus Rapid Transport (BRT) buses.

“If you go to developed countries you will find that the railway system is what works for the development of the people. We can now say that as a country we have a railway system which we are proud of,” he said.

Times for departure at the Nairobi Central Railway Station will be 7.00 am, 8.30am, 10.40 am, 12.39pm, 2.36pm, 7.13pm. The last one departs the station at 7.40pm.

He lauded the Kenya Railways Service and the Kenya Airports Authority (KAA) for actualizing the plan and assured that sufficient security checks will be in place.

“We have left nothing to chance. High-security systems have been put in place and no security glitches will be witnessed,” he said.

KAA was offering technical guidance on security matters and other issues to ensure that all commuters from the Railway Central Station access the airport efficiently.

Customers of the JKIA Express Service will use the Airport South road and will be picked up and dropped off in the cargo area at the JKIA central square.

Kenya Railways Managing Director Philip Mainga said that the integration of the rail service with the BRT system is aimed at bridging the transportation gap linking the Nairobi Central Station as the nerve center and the catchment areas.

“The regular train and bus service will ensure a safe and cost-effective means of transport that saves time by avoiding traffic jams usually experienced on the roads leading to JKIA,” he said.

The unveiling of the Expressway service follows the commissioning of the Diesel Multiple Units (DMUs) by President Uhuru Kenyatta last month.