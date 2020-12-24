Mutua’s Maendeleo Chap Chap party fronts Katuku for Machakos Senate seat

NAIROBI, Kenya, Dec 23 – Governor Alfred Mutua’s Maendeleo Chap Chap Party has named former Cabinet Minister Mutua Katuku as its candidate in the forthcoming Machakos Senatorial by-election.

The seat fell vacant following the death of Boniface Kabaka who was rushed to hospital while on a date with a female companion who is under investigation by police.

The party said it settled on Katuku because he is an experienced politician, having served for two terms as Member of Parliament for Mwala and as Water Cabinet Minister in the Mwai Kibaki administration.

“To continue his legacy, after extensive consultations with party leadership, aspirants and the people of Machakos, we are pleased to announce hon. John Mutua Katuku has joined Maendeleo Chap Chap and will be the party’s candidate in the forthcoming Senate by-elections for Machakos County,” the party said in a statement.

Kabaka, who was buried on Tuesday at his Masinga home, was elected on a Chama Cha Uzalendo Party ticket after defeating Wiper’s Jackson Kalla, who later contested the poll but the court upheld Kabaka’s win.

The Wiper Party is yet to announce its candidate.