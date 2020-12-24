Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

top
Capital News
December 23, 2020: Maendeleo Chap Chap party leader Alfred Mutua unveils Mutua Katuku to contest the Machakos Senate seat.

County News

Mutua’s Maendeleo Chap Chap party fronts Katuku for Machakos Senate seat

JEMIMAH MUENI

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Dec 23 – Governor Alfred Mutua’s Maendeleo Chap Chap Party has named former Cabinet Minister Mutua Katuku as its candidate in the forthcoming Machakos Senatorial by-election.

The seat fell vacant following the death of Boniface Kabaka who was rushed to hospital while on a date with a female companion who is under investigation by police. 

The party said it settled on Katuku because he is an experienced politician, having served for two terms as Member of Parliament for Mwala and as Water Cabinet Minister in the Mwai Kibaki administration.

“To continue his legacy, after extensive consultations with party leadership, aspirants and the people of Machakos, we are pleased to announce hon. John Mutua Katuku has joined Maendeleo Chap Chap and will be the party’s candidate in the forthcoming Senate by-elections for Machakos County,” the party said in a statement.

Kabaka, who was buried on Tuesday at his Masinga home, was elected on a Chama Cha Uzalendo Party ticket after defeating Wiper’s Jackson Kalla, who later contested the poll but the court upheld Kabaka’s win.

The Wiper Party is yet to announce its candidate.

In this article:
Click to comment
Advertisement

More on Capital News

Kenya

Emotional tributes from Nyagarama’s children to their father

NAIROBI, Kenya, Dec 24 – Nyamira Governor, the late John Nyagarama’s children gave him emotional tributes Thursday, recalling their fond memories with him throughout...

35 mins ago

Headlines

Govt recalls field officers on leave to prepare for school reopening in January

NAIROBI, Kenya, Dec 24- The government has recalled field officers from leave to prepare for schools reopening in January. Schools in Kenya will re-open...

4 hours ago

World

EU-UK poised to announce post-Brexit trade deal

Brussels, Belgium, Dec 24 – Britain and the European Union were expected to announce a Christmas Eve trade deal Thursday after 10 months of...

5 hours ago

Kenya

Top leaders expected at Nyagarama’s State funeral in Nyamira

NAIROBI, Kenya, Dec 24 – Top leaders were expected at the burial of the late John Nyagarama, the Nyamira Governor who succumbed to COVID-19...

6 hours ago

World

Jack Ma: tycoon who soared on China’s tech dreams grounded by regulators

Beijing, China, Nov 4 – Jack Ma, the ebullient and unconventional billionaire founder of tech giant Alibaba and the totem of China’s entrepreneurial brilliance,...

6 hours ago

Capital Health

Why Kenya won’t ban flights from Europe

NYERI, Kenya Dec 24 – Kenya has defended its decision of not banning flights from Europe following a new strain of COVID-19. Health Cabinet...

6 hours ago

World

Israel open to German efforts to expand Iran deal

Berlin, Germany, Dec 24 – Israel welcomes a German push to expand the Iran nuclear deal into a broader security agreement once Joe Biden...

6 hours ago

World

Facebook bans Australian celebrity chef over virus misinformation

Sydney, Australia, Dec 24 – Facebook has banned Australian celebrity chef and conspiracy theorist Pete Evans for repeatedly spreading misinformation about the coronavirus. With...

6 hours ago