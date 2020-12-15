Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

top
Capital News
The ODM Candidate for the Msambweni constituency by-election, Omar Iddi Boga, has just cast his vote at the Jogoo polling station in GombatoGombwe Ward.

Kenya

Muthama, Belgut MP Koech arrested in Kwale during Msambweni by-election

Published

KWALE, Kenya Dec 15 – Former Machakos Senator Johnstone Muthama and Belgut MP Nelson Koech were arrested on Tuesday accused of causing disturbance during the Msambweni by-election.

The two leaders, who were election agents for Feisal Bader, an independent candidate were arrested at Jomo Kenyatta Primary School in Msambweni. They were later taken to Mombasa. and were hurriedly rushed to Mombasa.

Former Mombasa Senator Hassan Omar said two other people had been arrested.

“We have two leaders, Muthama and Nelson Koech who have been arrested.

There are two more people arrested with them,” said Omar.

Muthama and other leaders aligned to Deputy President William Ruto, were monitoring the voting exercise in various parts.

Their arrests disrupted voting which resumed later under tight security.

The by-election was carried out under strict COVID-19 regulations after the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) declared a ‘No mask No voting.’

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Police officers are yet to comment on their arrest.

ODM candidate Omar Boga who was among the first to cast his ballot at the Jogoo grounds exuded confidence of emerging victorious in the race.

“We want to have a leader in our constituency who has been elected by the people and who will, in turn, serve the people accordingly and I am hopeful of being that leader,” he said.

Other candidates in the race include Wiper Democratic Movement’s Sheikh Abdurahman Mahmoud, Deputy President William Ruto’s ally Feisal Bader, Marere Wamwachai of The National Vision Party, Hassan Mwakulonda of Party of Economic Democracy and independent candidates Charles Bilali and Mansour Kumaka.

The candidates were scrambling for the 68,621 registered voters in Gombato/Bongwe, Ukunda, Kinondo and Ramisi Wards.

The Msambweni seat fell vacant following the death of ODM legislator Suleiman Dori who succumbed to COVID-19 in March.

In this article:
Click to comment
Advertisement

More on Capital News

Africa

Boko Haram claims kidnapping of hundreds of Nigerian students

Kano, Nigeria, Dec 15 – Boko Haram on Tuesday claimed it was behind the abduction of hundreds of students in northwestern Nigeria, in what...

6 mins ago

Capital Health

COVID-19 kills 11 more in Kenya raising toll to 1,604

NAIROBI, Kenya, Dec 15 – Eleven more people succumbed to COVID-19 in Kenya Tuesday raising fatalities in the country to 1,604. Health Cabinet Secretary...

30 mins ago

Kenya

Court to rule on legality of Sonko’s impeachment Wednesday

NAIROBI, Kenya, Dec 15- The Employment and Labour Relations Court will on Wednesday rule on the legality of the impeachment of Nairobi Governor Mike...

40 mins ago

County News

Sonko to face Senate Wednesday in impeachment trial

NAIROBI, Kenya Dec 15 – The Senate will start the impeachment trial of Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko on Wednesday. Speaker Kenneth Lusaka said the...

1 hour ago

Africa

Somalia cuts diplomatic ties with Kenya, citing ‘interference’

Mogadishu, Somalia, Dec 15 – Somalia announced on Tuesday it was severing diplomatic ties with Kenya, accusing Nairobi of “recurring” interference in its political...

2 hours ago

Africa

President Kenyatta meets AFRICOM Commander over US military cooperation

NAIROBI, Kenya, Dec 15- President Uhuru Kenyatta on Tuesday met the United States Africa Command (AFRICOM) Commander Gen. Stephen Townsend, at State House in...

2 hours ago

Africa

Kenya says seeking to resolve diplomatic tiff with Somalia

NAIROBI, Kenya, Dec 15 – Kenya said Tuesday it was keen to resolve the diplomatic tiff with Somalia after the lawless country severed ties...

4 hours ago

County News

Msambweni by-election kicks off under tight COVID-19 regulations

MOMBASA, Kenya Dec 15 – Voting in the Msambweni Parliamentary by-election was underway Tuesday amid tight security and strict COVID-19 regulations of ‘No mask...

6 hours ago