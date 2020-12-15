Msambweni by-election kicks off under tight COVID-19 regulations

0 SHARES Share Tweet

MOMBASA, Kenya Dec 15 – Voting in the Msambweni Parliamentary by-election was underway Tuesday amid tight security and strict COVID-19 regulations of ‘No mask No voting’.

With the polling stations opened as early as 6.00am, the turn out was however, relatively low in the race that attracted seven candidates.

ODM candidate Omar Boga who was among the first to cast his ballot at the Jogoo grounds exuded confidence of emerging victorious in the race.

“We want to have a leader in our constituency who has been elected by the people and who will, in turn, serve the people accordingly and I am hopeful of being that leader,” he said.

Boga noted that he had run a successful campaign and urged the close to 68, 621 registered voters to turn up and vote for their preferred candidate.

“I know it is a week-day and people have their own various activities but I do urge them to participate in this democratic process,” he said.

Other candidates in the race include Wiper Democratic Movement’s Sheikh Abdurahman Mahmoud, Deputy President William Ruto’s ally Feisal Bader, Marere Wamwachai of The National Vision Party, Hassan Mwakulonda of Party of Economic Democracy and independent candidates Charles Bilali and Mansour Kumaka.

The candidates were scrambling for the 68,621 registered voters in Gombato/Bongwe, Ukunda, Kinondo and Ramisi Wards.

The Msambweni seat fell vacant following the death of ODM legislator Suleiman Dori who succumbed to COVID-19 in March.