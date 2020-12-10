MoH reports 16 virus-linked deaths, 994 admissions countrywide

NAIROBI, Kenya, Dec 10 – The health ministry reported sixteen new virus-related deaths on Thursday, further announcing 994 active admissions in hospital countrywide.

Health Cabinet Secretary Mutahi Kagwe however confirmed the recovery of 1,060 patients, raising the number of patients who had recovered since April to 71,254.

They included 910 patients under home-based care programme while 150 were discharged from various hospitals.

“Currently, 994 patients are admitted to various hospitals across the country. Another, 7,844 patients are on the home-based care programme,” Kagwe stated.

The country recorded 644 new cases of COVID-19 and raised the national caseload so far to 90,305.

“From the cases 619 are Kenyans while 25 are foreigners. In terms of Gender 407 are males while 237 are females and the youngest in a one-year-old child while the oldest is aged 90 years,” said the Health CS