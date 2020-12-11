MoH reports 14 virus-linked deaths, 673 new cases

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, Dec 11 – The health ministry reported 14 more coronavirus-related deaths on Friday, raising the country’s COVID-19 death toll to 1,582.

The fatalities included former cabinet minister Joe Nyaga, whose family confirmed he had succumbed to the disease.

Health Cabinet Secretary Mutahi Kagwe also reported 673 newly detected cases from a sample size of 8,230 tested within 24 hours, bringing to 90,978 the number of cases registered in the country since March.

Kagwe said of the new cases 397 are males and 276 are females, with the youngest case being a five-month-old baby, while the oldest is 86.

He also reported that 325 patients had recovered from the disease, including 258 under home-based care and sixty-seven others discharged from hospitals raising the total number of recoveries reported since April to 71,579.

The health ministry reported 992 active COVID-19 admissions in various health facilities across the country. Another 7,887 patients were recuperating under home-based care.

Forty-five patients were reported to be in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU), 26 of whom were on ventilator support, and 18 on supplemental oxygen.

Another fifty-two patients including forty-four in general wards were also on supplementary oxygen.