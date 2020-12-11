Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

top
Capital News
The fatalities included former cabinet minister Joe Nyaga (pictured), whose family confirmed he had succumbed to the disease/FILE

Capital Health

MoH reports 14 virus-linked deaths, 673 new cases

JEMIMAH MUENI

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Dec 11 – The health ministry reported 14 more coronavirus-related deaths on Friday, raising the country’s COVID-19 death toll to 1,582.

The fatalities included former cabinet minister Joe Nyaga, whose family confirmed he had succumbed to the disease.

Health Cabinet Secretary Mutahi Kagwe also reported 673 newly detected cases from a sample size of 8,230 tested within 24 hours, bringing to 90,978 the number of cases registered in the country since March.

Kagwe said of the new cases 397 are males and 276 are females, with the youngest case being a five-month-old baby, while the oldest is 86.

He also reported that 325 patients had recovered from the disease, including 258 under home-based care and sixty-seven others discharged from hospitals raising the total number of recoveries reported since April to 71,579.

The health ministry reported 992 active COVID-19 admissions in various health facilities across the country. Another 7,887 patients were recuperating under home-based care.

Forty-five patients were reported to be in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU), 26 of whom were on ventilator support, and 18 on supplemental oxygen.

Another fifty-two patients including forty-four in general wards were also on supplementary oxygen.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

In this article:
Click to comment
Advertisement

More on Capital News

Kenya

Ex-ODM Pentagon member, cabinet minister Joe Nyaga succumbs to COVID-19

NAIROBI, Kenya, Dec 11 – A former ODM party Pentagon member Joe Nyaga and cabinet minister under President Daniel Moi and Mwai Kibaki is...

2 hours ago

County News

Tributes pour in for Senator Kabaka after stroke-triggered death

NAIROBI, Kenya, Dec 11 – A cross-section of leaders and Senate colleagues have mourned Machakos Senator Boniface Kabaka as a dedicated lawmaker, committed to...

2 hours ago

Africa

Pacific nations urge world to ‘get serious’ on climate change

Wellington, New Zealand, Dec 11 – Pacific island nations on the frontline of climate change demanded Friday the world “get serious” about saving the...

3 hours ago

County News

President Kenyatta mourns Senator Kabaka as gifted debater, progressive leader

NAIROBI, Kenya, Dec 11 — President Uhuru Kenyatta has sent a message of condolence to the family, relatives and residents of Machakos County following...

3 hours ago

World

Bloomberg News employee detained by Chinese authorities

Beijing, China, Dec 11 – China has detained a Bloomberg News employee on suspicion of endangering national security, the US news agency said Friday. Haze...

3 hours ago

BBI

Proposed Judiciary Ombudsperson under BBI will entrench executive control: Maraga

NAIROBI, Kenya, Dec 11 – The Judicial Service Commission has faulted the proposed Judiciary Ombudsperson structure under Building Bridges Initiative (BBI) law review process...

4 hours ago

County News

Senator Kabaka dies after hospital admission over stroke

NAIROBI, Kenya, Dec 11 – Machakos Senator Boniface Kabaka died on Friday while undergoing treatment at a Nairobi hospital where he had been hospitalized...

5 hours ago

World

Sanofi, GSK Covid vaccine delayed until end of 2021

Paris, France, Dec 11 – France’s Sanofi and Britain’s GSK said Friday their Covid-19 vaccines will not be ready until the end of 2021,...

6 hours ago