Confirming the incident Kenyenya OCPD Philip Oyugi said the mob intercepted the suspect who was on the run after murdering his mother, a widow/FILE

County News

Mob kills 22-year-old man who strangled his mother to death over land inheritance

Published

KISII, Kenya, Dec 13 – A mob in Kisii killed a 22-year-old man on Sunday who is accused of murdering his mother after she declined to bequeath to him a piece of land.

James Arumba is said to have strangled her mother to death using an electric cable after she refused to surrender the piece of land in question which he intended to sell off to purchase a motorbike for a boda boda business.

“The young man was under pressure from his uncle who had a standby customer to buy the said piece of land,” said a villager.

“On the material day she arrived home when his last-born son demanded that he wanted his own share. When Teresa went against his wish, he killed her and even confessed that he has killed her,” said a neighbour.

An angry mob descended on the suspect at Mogonga market, Kenyenya subcounty in Kisii.

Confirming the incident Kenyenya OCPD Philip Oyugi said the mob intercepted the suspect who was on the run after murdering his mother, a widow.

Police rushed Arumba to Lenmek Private Hospital and later to Kenyenya Level IV Hospital where he died due to the absence of medical staff to attend to him.

“Due to the ongoing strike, no medical personnel were at the facility to attend to him, while finding ways to take him to another private hospital, the suspect succumbed due to injuries,” said Orugi.

Oyugi warned residents against taking the law into their hands and instead to report those who commit crimes to the police.

Arumba’s body taken to Kisii Teaching and Referral Hospital Mortuary while the body of his mother was taken to Lenmek Hospital Mortuary.

