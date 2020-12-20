Miguna, Sonko’s rejected DG nominee, declares interest in city mini-poll from exile

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, Dec 20 – Exiled lawyer Miguna Miguna has announced that he will contest in the mid-February Nairobi gubernatorial by-election following the impeachment of Governor Mike Sonko after the Senate upheld the County Assembly’s decision to oust him.

Miguna had been picked by Sonko as his preferred Deputy Governor in 2018 following Polycarp Igathe’s resignation, but the County Assembly rejected him over his dual nationality.

He was exiled by the State over his role in the inauguration of ODM leader Raila Odinga, President Uhuru Kenyatta’s foe-turned-friend, as the People’s President.

Miguna who now lives in Canada where he is also a citizen appealed for volunteers to back his campaign machinery. Having received competent legal advice from @waikwawanyoike on Dec. 19, 2020, I, Miguna Miguna, a Kenyan citizen by birth and registered voter in Nairobi, hereby declare my candidature for the position of Governor of Nairobi in the upcoming by-election. Volunteers are welcomed.— Dr. Miguna Miguna (@MigunaMiguna) December 19, 2020

Miguna had earlier on sought to know from the Chied Justice David Maraga and the Law Society of Kenya if he is eligible to run for public office while in exile. To CJ @dkmaraga, CJ @WMutunga, @lawsocietykenya, @waikwawanyoike and other constitutional lawyers: Given Despot Uhuru Kenyatta's refusal to allow me entry to Kenya in violation of many court orders, doesn't the Constitution grant me the RIGHT to vie for public office from exile?— Dr. Miguna Miguna (@MigunaMiguna) December 19, 2020

He contested for the Nairobi gubernatorial seat in the 2017 General Elections as an independent candidate, and he was a fierce critic of Governor Sonko and in numerous occasions claimed Sonko was not fit to hold public office.

Miguna argued that he was best placed to lead the county and deal with cartels that have held City Hall at ransom.

Sonko’s May 2018 move to nominate Miguna as his preferred deputy caught many by surprise.

The then Speaker Beatrice Elachi raised concerns, arguing that a State Officer cannot hold dual citizenship.

Miguna was dramatically deported in February 2018 after the mock swearing in of Raila Odinga as people’s president, where he played a role of administering the oath.

The High Court ordered the government to allow him back, but efforts to return back to the country in January were thwarted with State operatives re-deporting him back to Canada.

Sonko, who has insisted he will bounce back from his City Hall ejection, is yet to comment on Miguna’s possible candidature in February 2021.