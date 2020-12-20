Connect with us

Capital News
Miguna had been picked by Sonko as his preferred Deputy Governor in 2018 following Polycarp Igathe's resignation, but the County Assembly rejected him over his dual nationality/CFM

County News

Miguna, Sonko’s rejected DG nominee, declares interest in city mini-poll from exile

JEMIMAH MUENI

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Dec 20 – Exiled lawyer Miguna Miguna has announced that he will contest in the mid-February Nairobi gubernatorial by-election following the impeachment of Governor Mike Sonko after the Senate upheld the County Assembly’s decision to oust him.

Miguna had been picked by Sonko as his preferred Deputy Governor in 2018 following Polycarp Igathe’s resignation, but the County Assembly rejected him over his dual nationality.

He was exiled by the State over his role in the inauguration of ODM leader Raila Odinga, President Uhuru Kenyatta’s foe-turned-friend, as the People’s President.

Miguna who now lives in Canada where he is also a citizen appealed for volunteers to back his campaign machinery.

Miguna had earlier on sought to know from the Chied Justice David Maraga and the Law Society of Kenya if he is eligible to run for public office while in exile.

He contested for the Nairobi gubernatorial seat in the 2017 General Elections as an independent candidate, and he was a fierce critic of Governor Sonko and in numerous occasions claimed Sonko was not fit to hold public office.

Miguna argued that he was best placed to lead the county and deal with cartels that have held City Hall at ransom.

Sonko’s May 2018 move to nominate Miguna as his preferred deputy caught many by surprise.

The then Speaker Beatrice Elachi raised concerns, arguing that a State Officer cannot hold dual citizenship.

Miguna was dramatically deported in February 2018 after the mock swearing in of Raila Odinga as people’s president, where he played a role of administering the oath.

Raila had weak knees over swearing-in: Miguna

The High Court ordered the government to allow him back, but efforts to return back to the country in January were thwarted with State operatives re-deporting him back to Canada.

Sonko, who has insisted he will bounce back from his City Hall ejection, is yet to comment on Miguna’s possible candidature in February 2021.

