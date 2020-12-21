Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

top
Capital News
Chibanzi Mwachonda, the union’s acting Secretary General, said no progress had been made on talks with the national government/FILE

Capital Health

Medics under KMPDU begin strike over unresolved PPE, allowance demands

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Dec 21 – Medical workers, including doctors, under the Kenya Medical Practitioners, Pharmacists and Dentists Union (KMPDU) commenced a nationwide strike on Monday over unmet demands for the provision of adequate Personal Protective Equipment, enhanced risk allowance and comprehensive medical cover.

Chibanzi Mwachonda, the union’s acting Secretary General, said no progress had been made on talks with the national government.

Provision of adequate PPE, enhanced risk allowance and comprehensive medical cover were among thirteen demands the KMPDU had listed in an initial 14-day strike notice issued on November 16, which was later extended for a further 14 days.

More to follow…

In this article:
Click to comment
Advertisement

More on Capital News

County News

City Hall mandates delayed budget execution in warrant signed by Mutura

NAIROBI, Kenya, Dec 21 – Acting Nairobi Governor Benson Mutura signed a warrant on Monday authorizing the National Treasury to release money to the...

29 mins ago

BBI

Nyandarua Speaker suit against planned impeachment set for mention

NAIROBI, Kenya, Dec 21 – A petition against the planned impeachment sitting of Ndandarua County Assembly Speaker Wahome Ndegwa is set for mention on...

2 hours ago

County News

Speaker Mutura sworn in as Acting Governor following Sonko’s ouster

NAIROBI, Kenya, Dec 21 – Nairobi Speaker Benson Mutura was on Monday morning sworn in as the Acting Governor of Nairobi following Sonko’s impeachment...

3 hours ago

Africa

Kenyatta, Farmaajo meet at IGAD Summit hosted by Djibouti’s Guelleh

NAIROBI, Kenya, Dec 21 – Kenya’s President Uhuru Kenyatta and his Somalia counterpart Mohamed Farmaajo met in Djibouti on Sunday, days after the two...

6 hours ago

World

US lawmakers reach deal on $900 bn stimulus package

Washington, United States, Dec 20 – US lawmakers agreed on a nearly $900 billion Covid-19 relief package for millions of Americans on Sunday, in...

6 hours ago

BBI

Availability of BBI copies key to credible referendum: DP Ruto

SAMBURU, Kenya, Dec 21 – Deputy President William Ruto has urged the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI) secretariat to provide Kenyans with copies of the...

7 hours ago

Africa

President Uhuru Kenyatta attends IGAD Summit in Djibouti

DJIBOUTI, Dec 20 – President Uhuru Kenyatta on Sunday joined other regional leaders for the 38th Extra-Ordinary Summit of the Assembly of Heads of State...

21 hours ago

Capital Health

349 COVID-19 cases, 6 deaths reported in 24 hours

NAIROBI, Kenya, Dec 20 – The Ministry of Health on Sunday reported 349 new COVID-19 cases from 5,025 tested samples that were analyzed in...

21 hours ago