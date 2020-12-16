MCAs plead with Senate to kick out Sonko as impeachment trial gets underway

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya Dec 16 – Impeachment proceedings against Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko kicked off Wednesday, with the County Assembly pleading with the Senate to uphold its motion.

The assembly, through its lead counsel Ndegwa Njiru, said Governor Sonko was a perfect case of a “failed leadership”.

“In our proceedings Mr. Speaker Sir, it shall marvel overwhelmingly evidence to the fact that the Governor is not fit to continue holding this office. To the fact that the Governor has not only abrogated chapter six and the leadership and integrity act of the constitution but he has also fragrantly misconstrued and held in save in the manner that is contemptuous to the sovereignty of the people of Kenya,” he said.

He said Governor Sonko had perfected the art of plunder and embezzlement.

“We shall be present overwhelming evidence on how the Governor has plundered the resources of this county, the resources of the Wanjiku, the resources of the hustler nation. Everybody must be called to account whether it is the hustler or the dynasty nation. Everybody must be called to account,” he said.

Njiru noted that the 88 ward representatives out of the 122 who impeached Governor Sonko were rightfully exercising their mandate because the Governor “had gone rogue”.

He was categorical that Governor Sonko had on numerous occasions failed to appreciate that he holds a public office and ought to adhere to the rules and regulations that govern the office.

“There is a price for everything and the price for accountability and transparency demands that the Governor should vacate office,” he said.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Sonko, who was represented by lawyer Harrison Kinyanjui, was set to defend himself Thursday.

While painting Sonko as a greedy Governor who was only out to look out for himself, Njiru noted that the county chief’s prolonged stay in office would be so detrimental beyond repair.

Governor Sonko is accused of gross misconduct, gross violation of the constitution, abuse of office and committing crimes under the national law.

If majority of Senators vote to uphold any impeachment charge, the governor shall cease to hold office.

If a vote in the Senate however, fails to result in the removal of Governor Sonko, Speaker Lusaka shall notify the Speaker of the Nairobi County Assembly accordingly and the motion by the assembly for the removal of the Governor on the same charges may only be re-introduced to the Senate after the expiry of three months.