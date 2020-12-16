Matungu by-election to be held in March 2021

NAIROBI, Kenya, Dec 16 – The by-election for Matungu Constituency will be held in March 2021, the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) has announced.

The seat fell vacant following the death of Justus Murunga who was buried last week. There were reports that he succumbed to COVID-19 but no confirmation was forthcoming from the family of hospital.

The electoral commission gazetted the by-election date Wednesday, and urged Political Parties willing to field candidates for the mini poll to send names by December 21.

Further, the electoral body said those willing to vie as Independent candidates, should ensure they have not been members of any political party three months prior to the by election.

Other by-elections that will be held on the same day include that of Huruma Ward in Uasin Gishu County, Hell’s Gate and London wards in Nakuru County, Kiamokama Ward in Kisii and Kitise/Kithuku Ward in Makueni County.

The seats fell vacant after members died.