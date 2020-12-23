Matiangi says Police Misconduct Inexcusable

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya , Dec 23- Interior Cabinet Secretary Dr. Fred Matiang’i has called for objective citizen review of the police to complement the ongoing security sector reforms, even as he warned law enforcement officers against exceses.

He spoke days after a man died following arrest at the Kisii Police Station where he was detained overnight, after arrest for failing to wear a mask.

And in Nairobi, police officers raided an address in Kileleshwa where they assaulted several women, including Capital FM’s Angela Muiruri in what is now under investigation by the Internal Affairs Unit of the police and the Independent Policing Oversight Authority (IPOA).

Matiangi has emphasized that misconduct offenses committed by some of the law enforcement officers are never excusable or tolerable but warned the public against blanket condemnation.

He urged Kenyans to acknowledge the life-threatening situations the officers interact with on a daily basis to keep the country safe.

“These are our brothers and sisters; they are working very hard, sometimes under very difficult circumstances. They always run towards danger when we run away from it,” the Cabinet Secretary said.

He urged the public to always cooperate with law enforcement officers in restoring peace and security in the country.

“They risk their lives for us. Even during this Christmas season, many of these wonderful people are going to be in dangerous spots, away from their families while we spend time with our families. Pray for them,” he said.

Police officers have been on the spot lately due to excesses that sometimes lead to deaths or serious injuries.

This week, a man died in Kisii after a night in police custody leading to violent demonstrations.

Matiangi said the Internal Affairs Unit (IAU) based at the National Police Headquarters had launched an investigation to establish circumstances that led to the death.

He was said to have been arrested for failing to wear a mask.

The Cabinet Secretary reminded members of the public that their civil liberties and rights are protected by the Constitution and urged them to channel complaints objectively for action.

“Ganging up to go and attack a police station is neither wisdom nor fair behavior. If there are mistakes, we have a well-structured system in place. If you feel that you have been treated unfairly or aggrieved, just go straight and make a report for further action,” he said, and directed the police department to expedite the investigation.