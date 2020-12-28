Connect with us

Magoha inspects new desks at Kosawo Primary School in Manyatta on November 19/CFM/Ojwang Joe

County News

Magoha bullish of hitch-free school reopening on January 4

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Dec 28 – Education Cabinet Secretary George Magoha says schools are ready to open on January 4 2021.

Magoha who was in a tour of Kisumu County on Monday to assess the state of preparedness of schools in the region exuded confidence that schools countrywide had complied with the laid down protocols aimed at preventing the spread of coronavirus in schools.

“I am happy to say that the schools I have seen today are all rural and they are ready and willing to go. My plea to the public is that we must start thinking positively now,” he said.

While however admitting that in some schools the adherence of the social distancing directive might be challenging, CS Magoha urged parents to buy at least two re-usable face masks for their children to counter the spread of the virus.

“You as a parent you need to buy face masks for your child,” he said even as he assured that the government will also step in and allocate the crucial item to schools which have needy children.

Leaners in Grade 4, Class 8 and Form 4 students had resumed studies on October with those in Pre-Primary 1 and 2, Grade 1, 2, 3, Class Five, Six and Seven and those in Form One, Two and Three resuming classes for the first time next year since the outbreak of COVID-19 in the country in March.

The resuming class will be in school for their second term until March 19 before proceeding on a seven-week break which will lapse on May 9.

During the holiday break, Class 8 and Form 4 candidates will sit for their Kenya Certificate of Primary Examination (KCPE) and Kenya Certificate of Secondary Examination (KCSE) respectively.

The third term will then begin on May 10 through to July 16. All the students will then begin a new school year calendar on July 26, 2021.

The first term will run for 10-weeks ending October 1.  The second term will start on October 11 ending on December 23 where after they will proceed for a Christmas break for 10 days.

The third term will begin on January 3, 2022, ending on March 4.

National examinations will be administered in March.

