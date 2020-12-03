Looming Voter Apathy in Msambweni By-Election- Poll

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya Dec 3 – A new opinion poll shows that there will be voter apathy in Msambweni where a by-election will be held on December 15.

The study was conducted by Trends and Insights For Africa (TIFA) which established that at least 42 percent of voters cited a busy schedule as a reason to skip the mini poll.

The survey conducted between 29th November to 1st December noted that another 43 percent of the 320 respondents surveyed said they would not vote because the outcome would not make a difference in their life.

Another four and three percent cited fear of violence and COVID-19 respectively as the reason they would not vote while 7 percent expressed concerns of rigged elections.

Msambweni Constituency by-election will be held on December 15.

The seat fell vacant following the death of ODM MP Suleiman Dori who succumbed to cancer in March.

Fourty six percent of the respondents said they are familiar with ODM candidate Omari Boga while Independent candidate Feisal Bader came in second with 36 percent of residents acknowledging him.

Jubilee Party noted that it would not field a candidate during the by-election citing the opposition’s co-operation with Jubilee in Parliament under the Building Bridges Initiative.

Ali Hassan Mwakulonda of Peoples Economic Democracy was considered most familiar to 13 percent of the area residents.

The survey also listed unemployment and poverty as one of the major problems facing Msambweni residents with 86 and 36 percent rates each.

Fifteen percent of residents cited land issues and insecurity respectively while lack of water was listed at 14 percent.