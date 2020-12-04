Connect with us

Kabuchai Member of Parliament James Lusweti (left) who died on December 4, 2020 is seen here having a chat with Deputy President William Ruto (right) and the DP's aide Farouk Kibet (centre) in this undated photo.

County News

Leaders mourn Kabuchai MP James Lusweti

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya Dec 4 – Kabuchai Member of Parliament James Lusweti is dead following a long illness.

Speaker of the National Assembly Justin Muturi confirmed the death of the first-term MP, saying “I reckon that this is a sad moment for us at the National Assembly who have now lost two Colleagues from the same region in a span of one month.”

Lusweti’s death follows the passing on of Matungu MP Justus Murunga.

President Uhuru Kenyatta said “It is unfortunate we have lost a very affective leader, an accomplished grassroots mobiliser whose development conscious politics shall be dearly missed by the people of Kabuchai and the entire nation.”

FORD-Kenya Party Leader Moses Wetangula mourned the death of Lusweti, describing him as a loyal member of the Ford-Kenya.

“It’s with profound shock and sorrow to learn of the passing on of Hon James Lusweti Mukwe, Kabuchai MP. RIP Kuka,” Wetangula stated.

ODM Leader and former Prime Minister Raila Odinga condoled the family: “He was a former Councillor of Chwele Ward and at one time the Chair of Bungoma County Council prior to ably representing his people in the National Assembly. May His Soul Rest In Eternal Peace.”

Devolution Cabinet Secretary Eugene Wamalwa said the demise of Lusweti is a big blow to his family and to the people of Kabuchai constituency and Bungoma County.

Amani National Congress Party Leader Musalia Mudavadi also sent a message of condolence to the family and friends of the late MP and also the people of Bungoma County.

“I am deeply saddened by the news of the passing of Kabuchai MP Hon. James Lusweti Mukwe of FORD -K Party. I pray that God will grant his family strength during this unfortunate time. My most sincere condolences to his family, friends and the people of the larger Bungoma County,” Mudavadi stated.

Kiminini MP Chris Wamalwa and former Minority Deputy Leader Chris Wamalwa regretted that the ugly hand of death had once again grabbed another one of his colleagues.

“I have learned with utter shock and disbelief of the unfortunate death of Kabuchai Member of Parliament Hon Mukwe James Lusweti. May God grant his family and friends the fortitude to bear the loss. May his soul rest in eternal peace,” he tweeted.

