Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

top
Capital News
A public health official extracts a sample for COVID-19 testing during a targeted mass screening exercise in Nairobi. /FILE/MOH

Capital Health

Kilimo House Shut after Rise in COVID-19 Infections

Published

Nairobi, Kenya Dec 1 – The Ministry of Agriculture headquarters was closed Monday, following increased COVID-19 infections, officials said.

The announcement was made by the ministry’s Administration Secretary Kello Harsama.

 Harsama said the premises will be closed for two weeks from December 1.

He further directed all staff members to work from home in order to allow for fumigation and other safety measures.

The country has, in recent months recorded high COVID-19 infections and deaths with the positivity rate currently at 9.9 percent, which is nearly twice as higher than the 5 percent threshold recommended by the World Health Organization 

Various county governments across the country including Kirinyaga, Nandi, Nakuru and Homabay also closed their headquarters following a spike in virus infections within the premises.

As of Monday 30 November, the country had recorded 83,618 cases from a sample size of 888,971 tested across the country since the pandemic struck the country in March.

The total recoveries currently stands at 55,334 while the country’s death toll is 1,469.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

In this article:
Click to comment
Advertisement

More on Capital News

Corona Virus

Sri Lanka frees prisoners after pandemic sparks deadly jail riot

Colombo, Sri Lanka, Dec 1 – Sri Lanka freed hundreds of prisoners and said it would release thousands more after a riot sparked by...

2 mins ago

World

Lonely no more: Kaavan the elephant makes new friend

Oddar Meanchey, Cambodia, Dec 1 – It was his first contact with another elephant in eight years. Reaching out with his trunk, Kaavan tentatively...

17 mins ago

County News

Decongestion of Nairobi CBD fails to take off, but NMS insists it’s on course

NAIROBI, Kenya, Dec 1- Nairobi Metropolitan Services (NMS) now says the much-hyped Public Service Vehicles’ ban from the Central Business District will be launched...

18 mins ago

County News

Court blocks Sonko impeachment until a case challenging it is determined

NAIROBI, Kenya, Dec 1 – The Labour Relations Court has blocked the Nairobi County Assembly from debating the impeachment motion against Nairobi Governor Mike...

25 mins ago

World

Twitter rejects call to remove Chinese official’s fake Australian troops tweet

Sydney, Australia, Dec 1 – Twitter on Tuesday rebuffed Australian calls to remove a Beijing official’s incendiary tweet targeting Australian troops, as China doubled down on...

2 hours ago

World

Mexico’s AMLO marks two years in office as pandemic rages

Mexico City, Mexico, Dec 1 – Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador marks two years in office Tuesday faced with a soaring coronavirus death...

3 hours ago

Capital Health

Kenya to work with China, India and South Korea in COVID-19 vaccine bid

NAIROBI, Kenya, Nov 30- Kenya now says it will extend its search for COVID-19 vaccine to other countries like China, India and South Korea...

3 hours ago

County News

Sonko MCAs teargassed while strategising against his impeachment

NAIROBI, Kenya Dec 1 – A meeting convened by Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko to strategise against his looming impeachment was violently dispersed in the...

4 hours ago