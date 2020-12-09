Kenya’s COVID-19 rises to 89,661 with 1,552 deaths

NAIROBI, Kenya, Dec 9- An 87-year-old granny and a one-year-old were among 561 people who tested positive for coronavirus in the country Wednesday out of a sample size of 6,387.
The new cases pushed the total caseload in the country to 89,661.
Health Cabinet Secretary Mutahi Kagwe said of the new cases, 539 were Kenyans, 22 foreigners.
Kagwe further announced the deaths of 7 patients who succumbed to the disease raising fatalities in the country to 1552.
At the same time, Kagwe reported that 355 patients had recovered from the disease among them 273 from the Home-Based care Program and 81 from various hospitals across the country raising the total recoveries to 70,194.