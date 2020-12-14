Kenyan Nurses vow to remain on strike until grievances are addressed

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, Dec 14 – Unions representing Nurses and Clinical Officers say the strike that started last week will not be called off unless demands by the heathcare workers are addressed.

The Kenya Union of Clinical Officers (KUCO) Chairperson Peterson Wachira said it was “traumatizing and regrettable” that the top leadership in the country and the Ministry of Health have ignored the concerns raised.

“Patriotism does not mean suicide. We are being told to understand and I wonder, what is there to understand. Our lives are endangered and we are working in a very risky environment and all we are asking for is protective gear and risk allowance,” Wachira said.

The healthcare workers downed tools last week to protest lack of sufficient Personal Protective Equipment (PPE’s) in hospitals. They also want their allowances enhanced.

“It is sad that the government does not seem to move with speed or give this strike the attention it deserves. Therefore, we will only go back when the government takes our issues seriously and engages us,” said Wachira.

The Union’s Secretary-General George Gibore faulted the government and specifically proponents of Building Bridges Initiative (BBI) for prioritizing political changes in the country over the Health of Kenyans and that of frontline workers

“BBI can be implemented even next year but COVID-19 is killing us, it cannot wait. We are concerned because we are next in line and that is why we are taking this serious. We cannot continue to lose our healthcare workers and other Kenyans under circumstances that could have been avoided,” said Gibore.

Healthcare workers including clinical officers and nurses strike, entered its 8th day Monday with doctors expected to join them on December 21. The doctors are also protesting lack of adequate and standard Personal Protective Equipment, a comprehensive medical cover and risk allowance.

On December 7, the doctors’ union, Kenya Medical Practitioners and Dentists Union (KMPDU) had threatened to mobilize a strike but postponed it following pressure from the government and the National Assembly.

He said if their grievances remain unresolved, the strike will kick off on December 21.