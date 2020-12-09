Connect with us

A health worker adjusts a mask on a colleague in Kenya.

Capital Health

Kenyan Doctors to hold night vigil in honor of colleagues felled by COVID-19

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya Dec 9 – Kenyan doctors were on Wednesday set to hold a night vigil in honor of their colleagues who succumbed to COVID-19.

The Kenya Medical Practitioners and Dentists Union (KMPDU) asked Kenyans to participate in the night vigil that was set to to start from 6 pm to 9pm.

The union noted that the vigil will be in honor of the close to 40 healthcare workers who have lost the battle to the virus while in the line of duty.

“We call upon Kenyans of goodwill to stand with the doctors in a vigil for the medical profession,” the union tweeted.

28-year-old Dr. Stephen Mogusu who was attached to Machakos County is the latest medic to succumb to the virus on Monday, in what left members of the profession worried.

According to the union, Dr. Mogusu was among hundreds of doctors who were deployed to counties to battle the COVID-19 pandemic, under the Universal Health Coverage (UHC) program.

KMPDU Secretary-General Dr. Mwachonda Chibanzi has threatened to mobilise doctors for a strike from December 21, if their grievances will not have been met.

Mwachonda insists that the doctors will only shelve the strike if the government meets their 11 demands key among them providing the health care workers with adequate Personal Protective Equipment (PPEs).

The Ministry of Health officials have in the meantime stated that half of the doctors’ demands have been met and urged them to prioritize saving the lives of Kenyans.

Kenya has so far recorded 1, 545 fatalities, 69, 839 recoveries and 89, 100 infections.

