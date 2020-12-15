Kenya says seeking to resolve diplomatic tiff with Somalia

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, Dec 15 – Kenya said Tuesday it was keen to resolve the diplomatic tiff with Somalia after the lawless country severed ties with the country, accusing it of meddling with its internal affairs.

Government Spokesperson Cyrus Oguna said the two countries “have enjoyed close relations over the years” and the relations must be protected.

“Discussions are taking place to ensure that the relationship normalizes for normal social-economic activities to be able to continue as they were before,” Oguna said, “There is a committee that has been put in place to be able look at those issues that are coming in between these two countries that have a lot of history and be addressed.”

Somalia announced on Tuesday morning that it had severed relations with Kenya, on the day Somaliland president Muse Bihi held talks with President Uhuru Kenyatta at State House Nairobi.

“As a country, we have been very kind and accommodative because you know even in Daadab we have camps that currently house over 200,000 people from the neighboring country and therefore we have a lot of commonality between these two countries and anything that is capable of undermining that, is, of course, something that efforts must be put in place to ensure it is resolved,” said Oguna.

In an announcement made on state-run SNTV, Somalia Minister of Information Osman Abukar Dubbe, the lawless country ordered Kenyan diplomats to leave the country within seven days.

It also summoned back its diplomats from Nairobi.

He noted that the decision to sever relationships with Kenya was informed by the latter’s frequent ‘interference’ with her politics and Kenya always wanting to create problems in Somalia.

The escalation of the diplomatic spat which has led to a ‘divorce’ between the two neighbors comes two days after Somaliland President Muse Bihi arrived in Kenya on a three-day state visit that included talks with President Uhuru Kenyatta.

The move seemingly angered the Somalia government considering Somaliland is a self-declared de-facto state which is not recognized internationally but identified as part of Somalia.

“Kenya has no diplomatic presence in Somaliland but takes cognizance of the political and economic stability of the region and is keen to enhance and broaden trade in goods and services, as well as, investment as the cornerstone for long-term development cooperation with the region,” the foreign ministry said while announcing the arrival of President Bihi in the country Sunday.

Somalia and Somaliland on Monday engaged in a war of words on Twitter where Mogadishu accused Hargeisa of undermining its sovereignty.

Somalia’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs has accused Kenya of placing intense political pressure on the regional President of Jubaland, in order to pursue its political and economic interests in Somalia.

In effect, it recalled its Ambassador to Kenya Mahamed Ahmed Nuur Tarzan and sent away Kenya’s envoy to Mogadishu Lucas Tumbo.

“The government took this decision while preserving its national sovereignty after it appeared that Kenya was deliberately interfering in the affairs of Somalia, particularly Jubbaland,” the Somalia govt said in a statement issued on November 30.

Kenya’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs denies the allegations terming them as “untrue and unsubstantiated.”

“It is incumbent upon all political actors in Somalia to stay true to their political commitments and avoid distracting actions, but rather engage constructively to ensure timely implementation of the election calendar which will mark another critical phase in the post-conflict reconstruction efforts in Somalia,” Kenya said.

Somalia is scheduled to hold elections next year.