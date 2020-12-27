Connect with us

The year ended with positive news about vaccines after the pandemic ravaged the globe

Capital Health

Kenya records lowest COVID-19 infections after Christmas

NAIROBI, Kenya, Dec 27 – Kenya recorded 80 COVID-19 infections Sunday, the lowest in weeks as the country continued to post a sustained decline in the disease.

Health Cabinet Secretary Mutahi Kagwe said the cases were detected fro 1,601 samples tested on Saturday.

It raised the number of infections in the country so far to 95,923.

Kagwe said 3 more patients had succumbed to the virus raising fatalities in the country to 1,658 since March.

425 more patients also recovered from the virus among them 369 from the Home-Based care and 56 from various hospitals raising the total recoveries to 77,423.

The World Health Organization (WHO) has warned that the coronavirus crisis will not be the last pandemic, and attempts to improve human health are “doomed” without tackling climate change and animal welfare.

WHO boss Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus also condemned the “dangerously short-sighted” cycle of throwing cash at outbreaks but doing nothing to prepare for the next one, in a video message marking Sunday’s first International Day of Epidemic Preparedness.

The WHO director-general said it was time to learn the lessons from the Covid-19 pandemic.

“For too long, the world has operated on a cycle of panic and neglect,” he said.

“We throw money at an outbreak, and when it’s over, we forget about it and do nothing to prevent the next one. This is dangerously short-sighted, and frankly difficult to understand.”

The Global Preparedness Monitoring Board’s September 2019 first annual report on world readiness for health emergencies — published a few months before the novel coronavirus broke out — said the planet was woefully unprepared for potentially devastating pandemics.

“History tells us that this will not be the last pandemic, and epidemics are a fact of life,” said Tedros.

“The pandemic has highlighted the intimate links between the health of humans, animals and planet,” he added.

