A health worker adjusts a mask on a colleague in Kenya.

Kenya records 552 new COVID-19 infections as more cleared

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Dec 17 – Kenya recorded 596 recoveries from COVID-19 Thursday, increasing cleared cases so far to 74,999 since March.

Health Cabinet Secretary Mutahi Kagwe said 484 were from the home-based care program.

Kagwe also announced 552 new infections raising cases in the country to 93,405 since March.

The new cases were detected from a sample size of 7, 013 tested since Wednesday. Kenya has conducted 991,448 tests so far.

Fatalities also increased to 1,618 after 4 more patients succumbed to the disease.

Kagwe said there were 49 patients in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU), 22 of whom are on ventilatory support, and 21 on supplemental oxygen out of whom 33 are in the general wards.

10 others were in the High Dependency Unit (HDU).

