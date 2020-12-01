Connect with us

People queue while waiting their turn to be tested for COVID-19 by Kenya’s Ministry of Health in the Kawangware slums of Nairobi © AFP / LUIS TATO

Capital Health

Kenya records 551 new COVID-19 cases and 5 deaths

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Dec 1- Kenya recorded 551 more COVID-19 cases and 5 deaths Tuesday, marking a continued decline in the virus infections.

Health Chief Administrative Secretary Dr. Rashid Aman said infections in the country had risen to 84,169 following the new cases that were confirmed from 4,675 samples.

Deaths also rose to 1, 474 even as 1,275 patients were hospitalised.

Dr. Aman said 266 more patients had recovered from the disease raising the number of recoveries to 55, 610.

On Monday, Health Cabinet Secretary Mutahi Kagwe said Kenya will extend its search for COVID-19 vaccine to other countries like China, India and South Korea amid increased deaths from the virus.

Already, the country through the research programme dubbed Kemri-Wellcome Trust is engaged in a search for a vaccine mission, in a collaboration with the Oxford University, Astra-Zeneca.

Some 7 countries among them the United States are participating in the research, with 60,000 participants expected in the trials this month.  

“The Government remains open to collaborative opportunities,” the CS said.

