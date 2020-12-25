Kenya records 282 new COVID-19 cases on Christmas

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, Dec 25 – Kenya announced 282 new COVID-19 cases on Christmas day, a remarkable decline marked throughout the month of December as authorities tightened measures to curb further spread.

Health Cabinet Secretary Mutahi Kagwe said the new cases were detected from 4,095 samples tested since December 24.

“The cumulative tests are now 1,029, 748,” Kagwe said in a statement, “From the cases, 240 are Kenyans while 42 are foreigners.”

The new cases increased the caseload in the country to 95, 713.

The total recoveries rose to 76, 811 as fatalities increased to 1,653 after one patient succumbed to the disease.

Kenya is gearing up for full resumption of the economy, with schools set to re-open on January 4, 2021.

The government announced last week it had ordered COVID-19 vaccines worth Sh10 billion.