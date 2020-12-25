Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

top
Capital News
A public health official extracts a sample for COVID-19 testing during a targeted mass screening exercise in Nairobi. /FILE/MOH

Kenya

Kenya records 282 new COVID-19 cases on Christmas

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Dec 25 – Kenya announced 282 new COVID-19 cases on Christmas day, a remarkable decline marked throughout the month of December as authorities tightened measures to curb further spread.

Health Cabinet Secretary Mutahi Kagwe said the new cases were detected from 4,095 samples tested since December 24.

“The cumulative tests are now 1,029, 748,” Kagwe said in a statement, “From the cases, 240 are Kenyans while 42 are foreigners.”

The new cases increased the caseload in the country to 95, 713.

The total recoveries rose to 76, 811 as fatalities increased to 1,653 after one patient succumbed to the disease.  

Kenya is gearing up for full resumption of the economy, with schools set to re-open on January 4, 2021.

The government announced last week it had ordered COVID-19 vaccines worth Sh10 billion.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.
In this article:
Click to comment
Advertisement

More on Capital News

Headlines

No much merrymaking in COVID-19 Christmas for Kenyans

NAIROBI, Kenya, Dec 25-Christmas is the most cherished time of the year. For families, it is time to travel and make merry with loved...

33 mins ago

World

Christmas celebrated under pandemic’s shadow

Vatican City, Vatican City State, Dec 24 – Hundreds of millions across the world celebrated pared-down Christmas festivities on Friday due to coronavirus restrictions,...

1 hour ago

World

Libya’s eastern strongman urges troops ‘drive out’ Turkish forces

Tripoli, Libya, Dec 25 – Eastern Libyan strongman Khalifa Haftar has called on his fighters to “drive out” Turkish forces backing the UN-recognised government,...

2 hours ago

Kenya

You’re safe, celebrate Christmas: Matiangi

NAIRBI, Kenya, Dec 25- Interior Cabinet Secretary Dr Fred Matiangi on Friday urged Kenyans to celebrate Christmas peacefully and without fear, assuring of adequate...

3 hours ago

Capital Health

Another Doctor succumbs to COVID-19 a day after medics called off strike

NAIROBI, Kenya, Dec 25- A doctor succumbed to COVID-19 in Kenya, a day after the Kenya Medical Practitioners Pharmacists and Dentists Union (KMPDU) called...

5 hours ago

Kenya

Leaders say Nyagarama left an indelible mark in devolution

NAIROBI, Kenya, Dec  25 – Council of Governors (CoG) Chairman Wyclifee Oparanya mourned  Nyamira Governor the late John Nyagarama as soft-spoken man who left...

5 hours ago

Kenya

Nanyuki trains increased due to Christmas rush

NAIROBI, Kenya, Dec 25-The Kenya Railways has adjusted its train schedule to Nanyuki, with additional trains to cater for the high demand on Christmas....

7 hours ago

Kenya

New Judiciary guidelines on e-services to avert a crisis when systems fail

NAIROBI, Kenya, Dec 25 – The Judiciary has issued new guidelines on e-filling of cases in all courts, in a what it said will...

9 hours ago