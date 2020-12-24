kenya records 236 COVID-cases as 4 succumb

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, Dec 24-The Ministry of Health on Thursday recorded 236 new COVID-19 infections raising the country’s caseload to 95,431.

Health Cabinet Secretary Mutahi Kagwe said the cases were detected from 3,773 samples tested since Wednesday.

Kagwe said 4 more patients had succumbed to the disease raising the country’s death toll to 1,652.

212 more patients recovered from the disease, among them 173 from the home-based care program in what raised recoveries in the country to 76,720.

“We urge the public to be extra vigilant during this festive season and avoid traveling as this can easily spread the virus,” Kagwe said.

Kenya will fully re-open schools in January 2021, following a decline in the cases that had threatened to paralyse the country’s economy.