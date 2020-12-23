Kenya Railways scales down Nairobi commuter service during festive season

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, Dec 23-The Kenya Railways has announced the scaling down of Nairobi Commuter Rail services during the festive season due to low demand.

This will see the commuter rail services which operates to Ruiru, Embakasi, Kikuyu and Syokimau suspended from December 24 to January 3, 2021.

The management of Kenya Railways, however, said Nairobi Commuter Rail to Jomo Kenyatta International Airport where it operates an express service and the Madaraka express passenger service, and the commuter link to and from the SGR terminus will remain operational during the festive season.

Kenya Railways also said it had adjusted the Nairobi- Nanyuki Rail service schedule to accommodate increased demand by passengers traveling during the festive season.

The Corporation said for the Christmas and New Year’s festivities, the train will operate on December 24 to Nanyuki and return to Nairobi on December 27.

The New Year train will operate on December 31st to Nanyuki and return to Nairobi on January 2.

Both trains will depart Nairobi and Nanyuki at 9am respectively.

Kenya Railways Managing Director Philip Mainga said fares vary from destination to destination with a complete trip going for Sh200 for the Economy class and Sh1000 for Business Class.

“The train makes stops at the Intermediate stations along the route which are Thika, Miubiri, Makuyu, Maragua, Murang’a Sagana, Kiganjo and Naromoru,” he said.

Kenya Railways has also increased the number of Business and Economy coaches to accommodate increased demand.

The Nairobi – Nanyuki Rail Passenger Service began operations on December 11, making a round trip weekly. It departs on Fridays and returns on Sundays.

Last weekend the service ferried 640 passengers.