kenya Railways in talks with airlines for flexible flight schedules

NAIROBI, Kenya Dec 16 – Kenya Railways is in talks with various airlines for a flexible flight schedule for passengers using the newly commissioned Jomo Kenyatta International Airport (JKIA) Expressway Rail Service.

Kenya Railways Managing Director Philip Mainga said the initiative will ensure a smooth flow of service delivery to the air passengers.

“This year has been a remarkable one for the rail industry amid a tough operating landscape, through the support we have received from the government through the Transport Ministry. The Rail projects have been geared towards investing in an integrated mass transit system to solve the challenges our citizens continue to face in the urban areas,” he said.

Transport Cabinet Secretary James Macharia commissioned the Airport Expressway last week and described it as a “major milestone in the transport sector”.

The new service will see air travelers take only 20-25 minutes to get to JKIA from the Nairobi Central Railways Station.

The passengers will then be dropped at the Embakasi Railway Station to be ferried to the airport using the Bus Rapid Transport (BRT).

The Commuter Rail Service (CRS) that makes three round trips will be making a stopover at the Embakasi Railway Station where passengers will be ferried to the airport using the Bus Rapid Transport (BRT) buses.

Times for departure at the Nairobi Central Railway Station will be 7.00 am, 8.30am, 10.40 am, 12.39pm, 2.36pm, 7.13pm. The last one departs the station at 7.40pm.

Customers of the JKIA Express Service will use the Airport South road and will be picked up and dropped off in the cargo area at the JKIA central square.

The Kenya National Highways Authority (KNHA) on Wednesday announced that the Airport South Road that was closed six year ago has been re-opened.

KNHA Director-General Peter Mundinia said the road will only be dedicated to BRT buses which will be ferrying passengers to the JKIA.

The unveiling of the Expressway service follows the commissioning of the Diesel Multiple Units (DMUs) by President Uhuru Kenyatta last month.