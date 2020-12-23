Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

top
Capital News
The Nairobi-Nanyuki railway line had remained dormant for several years until August 2020.

Kenya

Kenya Railways Adjusts Nairobi-Nanyuki Rail Service Schedule Over High Demand

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Dec 23- Kenya Railways has adjusted the Nairobi to Nanyuki Rail service schedule to accommodate increased demand by passengers traveling during the festive season.

The Corporation said for the Christmas and New Year’s festivities, the train will operate on December 24 to Nanyuki and return to Nairobi on December 27.

The New Year train will operate on December 31st to Nanyuki and return to Nairobi on January 2.

Both trains will depart Nairobi and Nanyuki at 9am respectively.

Kenya Railways Managing Director Philip Mainga said fares vary from destination to destination with a complete trip going for Sh200 for the Economy class and Sh1000 for Business Class.

“The train makes stops at the Intermediate stations along the route which are Thika, Miubiri, Makuyu, Maragua, Murang’a Sagana, Kiganjo and Naromoru,” he said.

Kenya Railways has also increased the number of the Business and Economy coaches to accommodate increased demand.

The Nairobi – Nanyuki Rail Passenger Service began operations on December 11, making a round trip weekly. It departs on Fridays and returns on Sundays.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Last weekend the service ferried 640 passengers.

In this article:
Click to comment
Advertisement

More on Capital News

Capital Health

Kagwe pleads with striking Doctors to resume work

NAIROBI, Kenya, Dec 23 – The Ministry of Health on Tuesday pleaded with striking health workers to resume work and allow negotiations with the...

12 mins ago

County News

Nairobi Governor’s by-election set for Feb 18

NAIROBI, Kenya Dec 23 – The by-election for Nairobi gubernatorial seat will be held on February 18. The Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC)...

26 mins ago

World

Japan’s ‘Twitter killer’ drops death sentence appeal

Tokyo, Japan, Dec 23 – A Japanese man dubbed the “Twitter killer” has withdrawn an appeal of his guilty verdict and death sentence over...

46 mins ago

World

Trump pardons two linked to Russia probe, Blackwater guards, others

Washington, United States, Dec 23 – US President Donald Trump granted pardons Tuesday to two people linked to a probe into alleged collusion between...

48 mins ago

World

Rio mayor arrested in corruption probe

Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, Dec 23 – Rio de Janeiro mayor Marcelo Crivella was arrested on Tuesday as part of a corruption investigation just...

49 mins ago

World

US-Israeli delegation signs deals in Morocco marking normalisation

Rabat, Morocco, Dec 22 – A US-Israeli delegation signed agreements with Morocco in Rabat Tuesday, cementing a Washington-sponsored normalisation of relations between the Jewish...

7 hours ago

Kenya

Top Nairobi cop on the spot over assault of women in Kileleshwa

NAIROBI, Kenya, Dec 22- The Independent Policing Oversight Authority (IPOA) and the Police Internal Affairs Unit have launched an investigation following an assault against...

14 hours ago

Kenya

5,000 Prison Warders deployed to help police enforce traffic rules

NAIROBI, Kenya, Dec 22- A multi-agency team involving 5,000 prison wardens is set to embark on a major security operation to enforce traffic rules...

15 hours ago