Map of Somalia locating Mogadishu

Kenya not meddling with Somalia affairs: MFA

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya Dec 1 – The Ministry of Foreign Affairs has denied claims that Kenya is interfering with Somalia’s political internal affairs in what has heightened tensions between the two countries.

A statement from the Foreign Affairs Ministry termed the allegations as “untrue and unsubstantiated.”

The denial by the Kenyan officials follows a decision by Somalia on Sunday to expel Ambassador Lucas Tumbo over allegations of “Kenya’s continued interference in the internal affairs of Somalia”.

Somalia has also recalled her Ambassador to Mahamed Ahmed Nuur Tarzan from Kenya’s capital, Nairobi.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs in Kenya however, said it was yet to receive any formal notice asking Tumbo to leave Somalia.

“This action is reportedly based on unsubstantiated allegations,” the statement read in part.

Kenya’s Foreign Affairs Ministry said the government respects and upholds the cardinal international principles of self-determination, sovereignty, political independence and territorial integrity of all countries particularly those in Africa.

“It is incumbent upon all political actors in Somalia to stay true to their political commitments and avoid distracting actions, but rather engage constructively to ensure timely implementation of the election calendar which will mark another critical phase in the post-conflict reconstruction efforts in Somalia,” Kenya said.

Kenya is host to hundreds of thousands of Somalian refugees and has suffered horrific and tragic terrorist attacks emanating out of Somalia that has left many dead or injured.

Kenya has also invested heavily in AMISOM to try to help secure Somalia.

The latest action by the Somalia government follows a recent visit by Kenya’s Foreign Affairs Principal Secretary Ambassador Macharia Kamau to Mogadishu for bilateral talks.

In this article:
