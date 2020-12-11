Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

top
Capital News
Milimani Law Courts in Nairobi/CFM-FILE

Kenya

Kenya: Justice for Post-Election Rape Survivors

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya Dec 11 – In a landmark judgment, the High Court in Kenya ruled that the Kenyan government failed to effectively investigate and prosecute sexual crimes from the 2007-2008 post-election violence and issued monetary awards to four petitioners.

2016 Human Rights Watch report documented the cases of 163 women and girls and 9 men who had survived rape.

The attackers included militia group members, humanitarian workers, and members of Kenya’s security forces. Survivors endured horrific violence, including rape, gang rape, and being penetrated with guns, sticks, bottles, and other objects in attacks in which they were also badly beaten.

Kenyan authorities have largely ignored and failed to support rape survivors, and have only convicted a handful of individuals for sex crimes related to the post-election violence. 

In 2014, President Uhuru Kenyatta committed to establish a fund to help victims of past injustices, including victims of the 2007 political violence, but this did not benefit post-election violence rape survivors. 

“The Kenyan High Court’s ruling is a win for the thousands of women and girls – and men and boys – who have waited for years for Kenyan authorities to acknowledge the harm that they suffered, and to provide appropriate redress,” said Agnes Odhiambo, senior women’s rights researcher at Human Rights Watch.  

“The Kenyan government should fulfill the awards given in this case, and take immediate steps to provide other survivors of post-election sexual violence with medical care, monetary compensation, and other remedies.”

The women were allegedly raped during the 2007/08 Post Election Violence following a disputed presidential election which more than 1,500 people were killed and over half a million others displaced from their homes.

In this article:
Click to comment
Advertisement

More on Capital News

Headlines

EPRA boss Pavel Oimeke arrested over Sh200,000 bribe

NAIROBI, Kenya Dec 11 – The Director-General of the Energy and Petroleum Regulatory Authority (EPRA) Pavel Oimeke is the latest big fish in the...

23 mins ago

World

US experts vote to approve Pfizer vaccine

Washington, United States, Dec 9 – US experts voted Thursday to recommend granting emergency approval for Pfizer-BioNTech’s Covid-19 vaccine, paving the way for America...

3 hours ago

Capital Health

MoH reports 16 virus-linked deaths, 994 admissions countrywide

NAIROBI, Kenya, Dec 10 – The health ministry reported sixteen new virus-related deaths on Thursday, further announcing 994 active admissions in hospital countrywide. Health...

12 hours ago

Politics

Lebanon PM Diab, ex-ministers indicted over port blast

Beirut, Lebanon, Dec 10 – Lebanon’s lead investigator into the catastrophic Beirut port explosion charged outgoing premier Hassan Diab and three ex-ministers with negligence...

13 hours ago

Capital Health

Blame medics, not counties, for push-and-pull over work terms: Oparanya

NAIROBI, Kenya, Dec 10 – The Council of Governors (CoG) on Thursday urged striking health workers to understand prevailing circumstances surrounding the COVID-19 pandemic...

14 hours ago

Africa

Nobel-winning UN food agency warns of ‘hunger pandemic’ worse than Covid

Oslo, Norway, Dec 10 – Accepting the Nobel Peace Prize in a ceremony held online because of the coronavirus, the World Food Programme (WFP)...

15 hours ago

BBI

Chebukati maintains BBI signature verification subject to availability of funds

NAIROBI, Kenya, Dec 10 – Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) Chairperson Wafula Chebukati on Thursday said the commission will seek a referendum budget...

17 hours ago

Africa

Gates Foundation donates $250-mln to fight Covid-19 pandemic

Johannesburg, South Africa, Dec 10 – The Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation said on Thursday it had pledged $250 million in additional funding towards the global...

17 hours ago