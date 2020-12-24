Kenya health care workers call off strike after deal with govt

NAIROBI, Kenya Dec 24 – Health workers in Kenya called off a nationwide strike Thursday, after signing a deal with the government.

The return-to-work formula was signed between union officials representing Doctors, Nurses and Clinical Officers and Health Cabinet Secretary Mutahi Kagwe on the implementation of their grievances.

The healthcare workers had downed tools to protest lack of adequate Personal Protective Equipment (PPEs) in hospitals, medical insurance among other concerns.

“I am happy that we were able to sit and agree to have our healthcare workers return to work,” Kagwe said.

Developing story….