A public health official extracts a sample for COVID-19 testing during a targeted mass screening exercise in Nairobi. /FILE/MOH

Capital Health

Kenya: 396 new COVID-19 cases and 8 deaths

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya Dec 6 – Kenya on Sunday recorded 8 more COVID-19 deaths raising the country’s fatalities to 1,526.

Health Cabinet Secretary said an additional 396 people also tested positive for the virus raising the country’s caseload to 88, 380.

The new infections were identified from 4, 717 samples which were tested on Saturday.

“From the cases 373 are Kenyans while 23 are foreigners. In terms of gender 254 are males and 142 females. The youngest is a two-year old child, while the oldest is 85,” he said.

So far, Kenya has tested 931,799 tests since March when the first COVID-19 case was reported.

Nairobi County produced the majority of the new infections after posting 154 cases followed by Kiambu which had 40 cases.

Kagwe last week said Kenya will extend its search for COVID-19 vaccine to other countries like China, India and South Korea amid increased deaths from the virus.

Already, the country through the research programme dubbed Kemri-Wellcome Trust is engaged in a search for a vaccine mission, in a collaboration with the Oxford University, Astra-Zeneca.

Some 7 countries among them the United States are participating in the research, with 60,000 participants expected in the trials this month.  

“The Government remains open to collaborative opportunities,” the CS said.

