KDF soldier lynched in Nairobi’s Utawala

NAIROBI, Kenya, Dec 27- A Kenya Defence Forces soldier was on Saturday night lynched in Utawala area following a row with a couple.

The couple is said to have been walking home from a pub when the soldier greeted the lady, in what angered his lover.

The man is said to have attacked the soldier before he was joined by a mob that overpowered him, and eventually killed him.

The soldier’s brother who was with him escaped during the incident that occurred near the military barracks.

The Directorate of Criminal Investigations said six suspects had been arrested, including the couple as investigations got underway.

Detectives have since arrested five of the six involved in the killing and are set to be arraigned on Monday.