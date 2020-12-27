Connect with us

KDF kills several Al Shabaab terrorists in Lamu

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Dec 27- Several Al-Shabaab terrorists were killed Kenya Defence Forces (KDF) Sunday during a raid in their hideout in Boni Forest.

Police sources said an assortment of weapons were recovered during a raid at Bodhei area on the border of Lamu and Garissa Counties, in the expansive Boni forest.

“The incident happened this (Sunday) morning during surveillance operations,” a security officer told Capital News.

He did not provide the exact number of the militants killed and there was no immediate comment or statement from the Kenya Defence Forces Headquarters.

The killings follow heightened activity by Al Shabaab mainly at the border with Somalia.

Just last week, Al Shabaab announced that it had beheaded an Assistant Chief abducted from Wajir.

But authorities have assured of heightened security across the country, particularly during the festive period.

