Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

top
Capital News
Striking nurses held demonstrations in Mombasa on December 22, 2022 to demand better pay, allowances and Personal Protective Equipment (PPE's).

Capital Health

Kagwe pleads with striking Doctors to resume work

JEMIMAH MUENI

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Dec 23 – The Ministry of Health on Tuesday pleaded with striking health workers to resume work and allow negotiations with the government and counties on their demands.

Health Cabinet Secretary Mutahi Kagwe said, “this is not the time for health workers to down tools aware of the health crisis brought about by the COVID-19 pandemic.”

Services have remained paralysed in public health hospitals since last week, with many patients opting for private hospitals.

Kagwe warned that health workers engaging in illegal strike will face disciplinary action from their employers.

“Employees who engage in an unprotected strike, such as the one healthcare workers are in, are liable for disciplinary action by their employer…I take note that some counties have already advertised for these jobs,” said Kagwe.

Kenyan doctors, nurses and clinical officers are on strike demanding enhanced medical allowance and adequate Personal Protective Equipment (PPEs) in hospitals after more than 50 succumbed to COVID-19 while in the frontline.

The Secretary-General of the Kenya Medical Practitioners and Dentists Union (KMPDU) Dr. Chibanzi Mwachonda has vowed that the strike won’t be called off unless their demands are met.

Kagwe however, said county governments have addressed issues of their health workers including providing comprehensive insurance cover, isolation facilities as well as provision of adequate Personal Protective Equipment, although union officials have disputed the claim.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

He said he had received confirmation from the Council of Governors that all counties have designated facilities to treat all their health care workers and their dependents.

On the issue of PPEs, Kagwe said “The Ministry has not received any complaint from counties that they have run out of PPEs.”

“Health is one of those functions that is devolved and is, therefore, largely a county government function and therefore, it’s important to note that issues raised by health workers’ unions are county-specific and ought to be addressed by respective county governments,” he said.

In this article:
Click to comment
Advertisement

More on Capital News

County News

Nairobi Governor’s by-election set for Feb 18

NAIROBI, Kenya Dec 23 – The by-election for Nairobi gubernatorial seat will be held on February 18. The Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC)...

24 mins ago

World

Japan’s ‘Twitter killer’ drops death sentence appeal

Tokyo, Japan, Dec 23 – A Japanese man dubbed the “Twitter killer” has withdrawn an appeal of his guilty verdict and death sentence over...

44 mins ago

World

Trump pardons two linked to Russia probe, Blackwater guards, others

Washington, United States, Dec 23 – US President Donald Trump granted pardons Tuesday to two people linked to a probe into alleged collusion between...

46 mins ago

World

Rio mayor arrested in corruption probe

Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, Dec 23 – Rio de Janeiro mayor Marcelo Crivella was arrested on Tuesday as part of a corruption investigation just...

47 mins ago

World

US-Israeli delegation signs deals in Morocco marking normalisation

Rabat, Morocco, Dec 22 – A US-Israeli delegation signed agreements with Morocco in Rabat Tuesday, cementing a Washington-sponsored normalisation of relations between the Jewish...

7 hours ago

Kenya

Top Nairobi cop on the spot over assault of women in Kileleshwa

NAIROBI, Kenya, Dec 22- The Independent Policing Oversight Authority (IPOA) and the Police Internal Affairs Unit have launched an investigation following an assault against...

14 hours ago

Kenya

5,000 Prison Warders deployed to help police enforce traffic rules

NAIROBI, Kenya, Dec 22- A multi-agency team involving 5,000 prison wardens is set to embark on a major security operation to enforce traffic rules...

15 hours ago

Kenya

Feisal Bader takes oath as new Msambweni MP

NAIROBI, Kenya, Dec 22- Feisal Bader took over as the Msambweni Member of Parliament Tuesday after taking the oath of office in the National...

15 hours ago