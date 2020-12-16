Jumwa, Sifuna to appear before NCIC on Monday and Tuesday over vulgar tirades

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, Dec 16 –The National Cohesion and Integration Commission (NCIC) has summoned Malindi Member of Parliament Aisha Jumwa and ODM Secretary General Edwin Sifuna over their vulgar remarks during the Msambweni by-election campaigns.

Commission’s Chairperson Samuel Kobia sent personal letters to the two who are required to appear personally on December 21 and December 22 to record statements at the Commission offices.

Kobia said if they fail to appear, the Commission will institute contempt proceedings.

“Take note that pursuant to section 29 of the NCIC Act, summons issued by the commission must be obeyed as if such summons were issued by the High Court,” Kobia said.

On Tuedsay, Kobia said the two leaders uttered “reckless” statements that could plunge the country into political intolerance and in turn disrupt peace.

While condemning the utterances Kobia pointed out that the choice of language by the two leaders during the Msambweni campaigns on December 11 was shameful, unethical and wrong.

“The fact that any leader, especially those of the stature of MP and Secretary-General, can even consider using such language is a low point for them and this nation,” Kobia said.

He called on politicians to mind their language and respect the views of those who disagree with them politically.

Kobia further said that the commission was working closely with the registrar of political parties to ensure that politicians who fail to meet Chapter 6 requirements in the eye of the commission, the Ethics and Anti Corruption Commission (EACC), and the registrar of political parties will be barred from political office.

“Indeed as a commission, we are committed to ensuring that there is a legal, societal, and political consequence for bad behavior. We urge all Kenyans to keep being vigilant and continue calling out bad behavior and statements wherever they occur,” he said.

During the Msambweni campaigns, Deputy President William Ruto’s allies among them Jumwa campaigned for the independent candidate Feisal Abdallah who won in Tuesday’s by election against ODM’s Omar Boga who enjoyed the support of President Kenyatta.