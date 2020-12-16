IPOA launches probe into police disruption of Sonko meeting on Riverside Drive

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, Dec 16- The Independent Policing Oversight Authority (IPOA) has launched an investigation into the recent police disruption of a meeting convened by Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko where teargas was lobbed.

On Wednesday, IPOA Chief Executive Officer Maina Njoroge wrote to Sonko asking him to write a statement on December 21, to shed more light about the events of November 30 when he was briefly detained when police stormed an address on Riverside Drive where he was meeting county assembly members.

“The authority requests you to appear before it to shed light on the stated allegations,” Maina said in a letter dated December 15 and addressed to the Governor.

Police lobbed teargas to disperse a group of County Assembly members who had called a press conference after a meeting with Sonko, in which they disowned signatures to impeach him.

There were reports that Sonko was arrested during the meeting, but authorities dismissed them, saying only the Ward Representatives were dispersed and some arrested before they were freed.

Police said the meeting was disrupted because it contravened Health Ministry protocols on COVID-19.

Sonko was later impeached by 88 MCAs out of 122 who accused him of Gross violation of the Constitution, Abuse of Office, Gross Misconduct, and crimes under National law.

On Wednesday while appearing before the Senate for the impeachment hearing Sonko said the ouster was part of a witch-hunt meted against him.



He denies all the accusations by the county assembly which impeached him.



Through his lawyer Harrison Kinyanjui, Sonko accused the Assembly of allowing to be incited by external forces whose aim was to derail development in the county.



The embattled Governor urged the Senate to dismiss the proceedings.



Sonko further faulted the County Assembly of failing to adhere to its own rules after it went on to consider the impeachment in violation of a court order.

Sonko will know his fate Thursday.