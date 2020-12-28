Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

top
Capital News
So far exiled Kenyan-Canadian lawyer Miguna Miguna (left) and Kimori Machoka (right), a former County Executive Committee Member under Governor Evasn Kidero, have declared interest in the Nairobi Governor’s seat following the impeachment of Mike Sonko/CFM

County News

Independents in City Hall race to file tickets by 4pm: IEBC

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Dec 28 – Independent candidates intending to participate in the Nairobi Gubernatorial by-election have until 4pm on Monday to submit their names and the symbols they intend to use during the mini-poll slated for February 18.

Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) Chairperson Wafula Chebukati in a Gazette Notice issued on Thursday, December 24, said independent candidates must not have been members of any political party at least three months before the date of the by-election.

“The nomination papers shall be delivered by the candidates to the respective Returning Officer between the hours of eight O’clock in the morning and one O’clock in the afternoon and between the hours of two O’clock and four O’clock in the afternoon at the place designated by the Commission,” Chebukati said in the notice.

So far exiled Kenyan-Canadian lawyer Miguna Miguna and Kimori Machoka, a former County Executive Committee Member under Governor Evasn Kidero, have declared interest in the Nairobi Governor’s seat following the impeachment of Mike Sonko.

“The Commission shall publish in the Gazette, the names and symbols of persons intending to contest in the election as independent candidates at least fourteen (14) days before the nomination day,” IEBC said.

The office was declared vacant on Monday, December 21, following the swearing-in of Nairobi County Assembly Speaker Benson Mutura as acting governor.

The poll agency said it will publish, in the Gazette, the names of the persons contesting in party primaries and the dates of the party primaries within seven (7) days of receipt of the names of the candidates.

Both Jubilee Party and Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) have called for applications from interested candidates for the upcoming by-elections.

Similarly, IEBC noted that each Political Party intending to participate in the by-election shall submit the names of the persons contesting in party primaries and the date of the party primary on or before Monday, December 28.

Campaigns for the upcoming elections will begin on January 18 and end on February 15, 2021.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

“A public officer who intends to contest in the by-election shall resign from public office within seven (7) days of the declaration of the vacancy,” the commission added.

In this article:
Click to comment
Advertisement

More on Capital News

Headlines

President Kenyatta mourns Mama Hannah Mudavadi as wise and charitable

NAIROBI, Kenya, Dec 28 — President Uhuru Kenyatta on Monday sent a message of condolence and comfort to the Mudavadi family following the death...

16 mins ago

Kenya

Moi’s ex-minister Moses Mudavadi’s widow passes on aged 92

NAIROBI, Kenya, Dec 28 – Amani National Congress (ANC) Party Leader Musalia Mudavadi’s mother is dead. Mudavadi announced on Monday via Twitter that her...

25 mins ago

Capital Health

Chinese citizen journalist jailed for four years for Wuhan virus reporting

Shanghai, China, Dec 28 – A Chinese citizen journalist was jailed for four years for her livestream reporting from Wuhan as the Covid-19 outbreak...

1 hour ago

Capital Health

Trump, under pressure, signs $900 bn Covid relief bill

West Palm Beach, United States, Dec 28 – After delaying for nearly a week and under pressure from all sides, US President Donald Trump...

2 hours ago

Africa

Central African Republic votes in polls marred by violence

Bangui, Central African Republic, Dec 27 – Voters went to the polls on Sunday in the Central African Republic in presidential and legislative elections...

3 hours ago

World

EU begins vaccinations to end Covid ‘nightmare’

Paris, France, Dec 27 – EU countries on Sunday embarked on a vaccination campaign to defeat the “nightmare” of Covid-19, with the first to...

13 hours ago

Kenya

KDF kills several Al Shabaab terrorists in Lamu

NAIROBI, Kenya, Dec 27- Several Al-Shabaab terrorists were killed Kenya Defence Forces (KDF) Sunday during a raid in their hideout in Boni Forest. Police...

19 hours ago

Capital Health

Kenya records lowest COVID-19 infections after Christmas

NAIROBI, Kenya, Dec 27 – Kenya recorded 80 COVID-19 infections Sunday, the lowest in weeks as the country continued to post a sustained decline...

20 hours ago