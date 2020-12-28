Independents in City Hall race to file tickets by 4pm: IEBC

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, Dec 28 – Independent candidates intending to participate in the Nairobi Gubernatorial by-election have until 4pm on Monday to submit their names and the symbols they intend to use during the mini-poll slated for February 18.



Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) Chairperson Wafula Chebukati in a Gazette Notice issued on Thursday, December 24, said independent candidates must not have been members of any political party at least three months before the date of the by-election.

“The nomination papers shall be delivered by the candidates to the respective Returning Officer between the hours of eight O’clock in the morning and one O’clock in the afternoon and between the hours of two O’clock and four O’clock in the afternoon at the place designated by the Commission,” Chebukati said in the notice.

So far exiled Kenyan-Canadian lawyer Miguna Miguna and Kimori Machoka, a former County Executive Committee Member under Governor Evasn Kidero, have declared interest in the Nairobi Governor’s seat following the impeachment of Mike Sonko.

“The Commission shall publish in the Gazette, the names and symbols of persons intending to contest in the election as independent candidates at least fourteen (14) days before the nomination day,” IEBC said.



The office was declared vacant on Monday, December 21, following the swearing-in of Nairobi County Assembly Speaker Benson Mutura as acting governor.

The poll agency said it will publish, in the Gazette, the names of the persons contesting in party primaries and the dates of the party primaries within seven (7) days of receipt of the names of the candidates.

Both Jubilee Party and Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) have called for applications from interested candidates for the upcoming by-elections.

Similarly, IEBC noted that each Political Party intending to participate in the by-election shall submit the names of the persons contesting in party primaries and the date of the party primary on or before Monday, December 28.

Campaigns for the upcoming elections will begin on January 18 and end on February 15, 2021.

“A public officer who intends to contest in the by-election shall resign from public office within seven (7) days of the declaration of the vacancy,” the commission added.