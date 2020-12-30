IEBC to launch BBI signature verification, induct 400 clerks

NAIROBI, Kenya, Dec 30 – The Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) was Wednesday set to launch the verification exercise of the signatures collected in support of the Building Bridges Initiative constitution amendment Bill.
IEBC Chairperson Wafula Chebukati was set to oversee the induction of 400 signature verification clerks at the Bomas of Kenya in Nairobi.
The poll agency will be seeking to ascertain whether those who appended signatures in support of the Bill are validly registered voters.
The BBI Secretariat submitted 4.4 million signatures for verification on December 10, with the signature threshold required for the referendum Bill to be forwarded to county assemblies set at 1 million.
Once the verification exercise is complete, the electoral body will submit the Bill to all the 47 county assemblies which will have at least three months to consider the bill.