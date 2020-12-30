Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

top
Capital News
Chebukati said former Governor Ferdinand Waititu and other leaders who have violated provisions of Leadership and Integrity under Chapter Six of the Constitution law stand no chance of being cleared/CFM - Moses Muoki

County News

IEBC to bar impeached leaders from elective posts

The commission is yet to clear candidates who are seeking to contest in the Nairobi gubernatorial by-election slated for February 18.

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya Dec 30 – The Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) Chairperson Wafula Chebukati on Wednesday said impeached leaders cannot contest for elective office insisting that the commission will strictly follow the law in clearing candidates for any upcoming by-election.

Chebukati who weighed in on the candidature of former Kiambu Governor Ferdinand Waititu, who has since declared interest in the Nairobi gubernatorial by-election, said the ousted county chief and other leaders who have violated provisions of Leadership and Integrity under Chapter Six of the Constitution law stand no chance of being cleared.

“The commission is a creature of the law. We follow the law and will be guided by the law. The law is very clear for instance that a leader who has been impeached cannot run for an electoral position,” he said.

The commission is yet to clear candidates who are seeking to contest in the Nairobi gubernatorial by-election slated for February 18.

Chebukati confirmed that the commission will be gazetting the names of the candidates who will have been cleared by the commission from January 4.

He was categorical that the commission will be working with other relevant agencies to ensure that leaders who have questionable integrity or otherwise have failed the integrity test get to be barred from vying for an elective post.

“We do not work alone and we have always worked with other institutions like the Ethic and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC) to ensure that candidates who are cleared meet the necessary qualifications,” he said.

Chebukati’s remarks came barely a day after the EACC Chairperson Twalib Mbarak said the agency will reinforce its vetting procedures for all candidates in the upcoming by-elections ostensibly to block aspirants with outstanding integrity issues from seeking office.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

He stressed that interested candidates seeking elective posts should conform to the provisions of Chapter Six of the Constitution on Leadership and Integrity to secure clearance.

“The commission considers a person is disqualified from holding public office if the person has been dismissed or otherwise removed from office for contravention of Chapter six of the Constitution or its enabling legislation, in accordance with Article 75(3) of the Constitution,” he said.

Candidates who have since declared interest in the Nairobi gubernatorial race include controversial exiled lawyer Miguna Miguna who was endorsed by the ThirdWay Alliance Party, former Dagoretti South MP Dennis Waweru, businesswoman Agnes Kagure.

Others are: Homa Bay politician Sammy Wakiaga, ODM party’s women league chairperson Beth Syongo, Bishop Margret Wanjiru and former Town Clerk Philip Kisia.

In this article:
Click to comment
Advertisement

More on Capital News

Capital Health

112 coronavirus cases, 816 recoveries reported in 24 hours

Health Cabinet Secretary Mutahi Kagwe, through a statement sent to newsrooms, noted that the country’s death toll had risen to 1,667 after two more...

56 mins ago

Capital Health

China’s Sinopharm says vaccine 79% effective against Covid-19

Beijing, China, Dec 30 – Phase 3 trials of a Sinopharm coronavirus vaccine found it was 79 percent effective, the Chinese pharma giant said...

1 hour ago

Capital Health

UK approves AstraZeneca-Oxford virus vaccine as pandemic surges

London, United Kingdom, Dec 30 – Britain on Wednesday became the first nation to approve the coronavirus vaccine developed by AstraZeneca and the University...

2 hours ago

Capital Health

Wuhan virus cases may be 10 times higher than reported: China health study

Beijing, China, Dec 30 – The number of coronavirus cases in the Chinese city where the pathogen was first detected may have been 10...

2 hours ago

BBI

400 clerks, 60 supervisors tasked with BBI signature verification

During the exercise, the clerks will be ensuring that those who were listed as having appended their signatures in support of the BBI Bill...

3 hours ago

business

EU leaders sign Brexit deal as British MPs debate

Britain will leave the European single market and customs union at 11:00pm (2300 GMT) on Thursday, the end of a difficult year and of...

4 hours ago

BBI

Chebukati says IEBC to set own BBI referendum timelines

While appearing non-committal on working with the timeliness which were issued by the BBI Secretariat, Chebukati has said the commission will be working at...

5 hours ago

BBI

IEBC to launch BBI signature verification, induct 400 clerks

The poll agency will be seeking to ascertain whether those who appended signatures in support of the Bill are validly registered voters.

7 hours ago