IEBC slates Machakos Senate by-election for March 23

NAIROBI, Kenya, Dec 29 – The Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) has set March 23, 2021 as the date for the Machakos Senate by-election.

The seat was declared vacant by the Senate Speaker Ken Lusaka on Wednesday, December 23, following the death of Senator Boniface Kabaka on December 11.

The poll agency’s Chairperson Wafula Chebukati, in a special gazette notice published on Monday, asked candidates who will be seeking to contest in the mini-poll to deliver their nomination papers by January 26, 2021.

Chebukati noted that independent candidates intending to participate in the by-election should have ceased to be members of political parties three months before March 23, the date of the by-election.

Similarly, he notified the independent candidates to submit their names and symbols that they intend to use during the by-election to the commission on or before January 4, 2021.

Further, political parties and the independent candidates shall appoint and submit to the commission the names of their Constituency Election Agents on or before March 9, 2021.

The campaign period for the by-election shall commence on January 25 and lapse on March 20.