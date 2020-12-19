IEBC invites online-only applications for 400 BBI signature verification clerks

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, Dec 19 – The Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) has advertised 400 positions for the Building Bridges Initiative verification clerks who will be paid Sh 1,200 daily.

IEBC Chairperson Wafula Chebukati says the exercise will cost Sh480,000 and will take 85 days to complete the BBI verification stage which will be done in Nairobi.

All interested candidates are required to submit their applications before 24 December and must be holders of form four certificates and must be available during the entire period.

Chebukati said that all applicants who are not from Nairobi county should be ready to cater for their own accommodation during the period.

“The exercise will be conducted within Nairobi and successful applicants should be residing within Nairobi county or its environs or alternatively arrange for their own accommodation within the cited areas,” the IEBC Chair said.

The National Treasury has allocated the electoral commission sh 93.7 million for the Building Bridges Initiative signature verification exercise.

The sum will support the hiring on non-resident clerks after IEBC request to accommodate clerks to limit the risk of the spread of coronavirus was dismissed.

“The Commission resubmitted budgets based on four scenarios, the highest being Sh241 million submitted earlier and lowest being Sh93.7 million mainly based on non-residential verification clerks. Subsequently, the National Treasury made an allocation of Sh93.7 million to the Commission for the exercise,” Chebukati stated Friday.

While receiving signature forms collected by the BBI Steering Committee , December 10, Chebukati said that the electoral commission has already constituted a team that will undertake the verification exercise..

The BBI National Secretariat led by National Assembly Minority Whip Junet Mohammed and his co-chair Dennis Waweru presented 4.4 million signatures collected during the BBI promotion drive.

“We have received sample signatures, as a commission our work starts here, after receiving the sign including soft copies, we shall proceed and request a budget as soon as we get budget and exchequer, “ the Commission chair said.

The law requires at least 1 million signatures of registered voters to be collected before commission can forward the referendum Bill to the 47 County Assemblies for approval.

It then will require approval by at least 24 County Assemblies and thereafter a resolution by both Houses of Parliament in its favour before the Commission holds a referendum through which the Kenyans can vote either for or against the proposes amendment.