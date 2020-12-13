NAIROBI, Kenya, Dec 13 –The Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) has cautioned candidates and political parties participating in five by-elections slated for Tuesday against engaging in further political campaigns after the official campaign period lapsed at midnight on Saturday.
IEBC had set the campaign period for the by-elections to commence on October 15 and cease on December 12.
The by-elections are to elect a new MP in Msambweni constituency, new MCAs in Kahawa Wendani in Nairobi county, Kisumu North and Lake view in Kisumu, Dabaso in Kilifi and Wundanyi/Mbale wards in Taita Taveta County.
IEBC said it has already trained and administered an oath of secrecy to poll officials in readiness for deployment.
During the last day of the campaigns in Msambweni, Mombasa Governor Ali Hassan Joho and Likoni MP Mishi Mboko joined ODM Candidate Omar Boga in making the final submissions at a rally in Ukunda.
Kapseret MP Oscar Sudi, Nyali MP Mohammed Ali and former Kakamega Senator Boni Khalwale campaigned for Independent candidate Feisal Bader to succeed the late Suleiman Dori who served under him as a personal assistant.
County News
IEBC announces end of by-election campaigns ahead of Tuesday contests
NAIROBI, Kenya, Dec 13 –The Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) has cautioned candidates and political parties participating in five by-elections slated for Tuesday against engaging in further political campaigns after the official campaign period lapsed at midnight on Saturday.
Popular
US Elections (2020)
US Elections (2020)
County News
More on Capital News
Capital Health
Berlin, Germany, Dec 13 – Shops selling non-essential goods, hair-salons and schools in Germany will close from Wednesday, Chancellor Angela Merkel said, to halt an...
Africa
NAIROBI, Kenya, Dec 13 – President Uhuru Kenyatta on Saturday conferred Kenyan citizenship to 1,670 Shona and 1,300 Rwandese people who have been stateless...
County News
NAIROBI, Kenya, Dec 13 – Police in Kirinyaga are hunting down a father suspected of preying on his own daughters. The man who is...
Kenya
NAIROBI, 13th December 2020 – President Uhuru Kenyatta has sent a message of condolence to the family, friends and relatives of Bishop David Nguli...
Africa
Washington, United States, Dec 13 – Four people were stabbed and one shot as rallies backing President Donald Trump’s baseless claims of election fraud led to...
World
Beijing, China, Dec 13 – The European Union has urged China to release all journalists and citizens held in connection with their reporting, following...
County News
KISUMU, Kenya, Dec 13 – The Police Service in Migori is holding a suspect who was arrested on Saturday evening ferrying elephant tusks weighing...
Capital Health
Washington, United States, Dec 13 – The Pfizer-BioNTech Covid-19 vaccine will reach hospitals and other sites across the United States by Monday morning, a...