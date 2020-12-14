Hope as Kenya COVID-19 cases decline for one consecutive week

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, Dec 14 – After two months of recording an average of 1000 COVID-19 cases daily, Kenya has been posting a decline in the virus cases for several weeks raising hope of eliminating the virus.

On Monday, the country’s Health Cabinet Secretary Mutahi Kagwe said 163 cases had been detected from 2,283 samples tested since Sunday.

The new cases raised infections in the country to 92,055.

The government however, continue to urge public to remain vigilant and strictly adhere to the COVID-19 protocols.

Fatalities in the country rose to 1,593 following deaths of six patients on Monday.

More than 1,000 patients remained hospitalised in various health facilities with some 6,581 others placed on home-based care.

Kenya is gearing up to normalcy with schools set to resume learning in January.

Bars and restaurants are operational under strict public health regulations meant to curb the spread of the virus.

Total recoveries now stand at 73,452.