Healthy indulgence key during the festive season

0 SHARES Share Tweet

Nairobi, Kenya, Dec 16 – The Festive season is one we all look forward to as it is marred with social gatherings, travel, and ceremonies with variety of food and drinks.

Food is inextricably linked to our social life and culture. To some, specific meals are symbolic for certain customary functions.

Foods affect our health either positively or negatively. In excess, any food item is considered unhealthy and is mostly chosen by many people to achieve indulgence.

Some people prefer scrumptious foods with a healthy twist to drain away any residual guilt associated with it.

Healthy eating can be interpreted from a variety of different perspectives; Focusing on the whole diet, distinguishing between healthy foods and super/functional foods, the dilemma of eating for health or for pleasure, healthfulness as an ‘individual’ issue – focus on caloric intake.

Clinical Nutritionist at the Nairobi Hospital, Dorcas Gichuhi, in an interview with Capital FM, expressed concern on how many people are ignorant of achieving an elusive healthy lifestyle despite the availability of nutrition information across various platforms.

“A good relationship with food should be the ultimate goal for everyone. A wide variety of food choices is generally recommended from all food groups to achieve good nutrition,” Gichuhi noted.

“Learning about a proper food plate model and proper food group combination can help us go through the festive season and reduce risks associated therein as below,” she added.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

The article below, therefore highlights some of the indulgences hacks Kenyans ought to have at their fingertips during this festive season.

Super and functional foods

Functional foods during the festive season should be considered as a twist to healthy indulgence. While different cultures have a bias for food with very high levels of saturated fats; it is essential to combine this with assorted vegetable salad.

This could be dressed with seeds like flax, sesame, pumpkin which will boost the intake of healthy oils and manage risks or elevated bad cholesterol.

Avocado slices and olive oil would work better as a dressing for those whose weight management isn’t a concern.

Bright colored vegetables like beetroots grated, carrots, purple cabbage, cruciferous vegetables like broccoli, Brussel sprouts, and cauliflower, turmeric will help you brighten your plate.

Starchy vegetables like roasted butternut, roasted potatoes on the skin, fried pumpkins, garlic mashed sweet potatoes / roasted wedges are recommended to boost fiber as opposed to empty calories from processed starches like white rice, refined flours.

Vitamin C foods from fresh fruits especially berries, lemon, oranges, kiwi, mango, pineapples, papaya, melon work to lower risks associated with saturated fats especially in roasted meats and organ meats indulgence.

Whilst preparing vegetable salads, dried fruits like currants, raisins, sultanas etc may be beneficial to boost micronutrient intake.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Cooking methods

Roasting meats especially red meat alternatives with herbs e.g. basil, thyme, oregano, rosemary etc and natural spices like garlic and ginger will help improve levels of vital vitamins and minerals which have high levels of antioxidant properties for general wellness.

Some foods like white meats can be easily roasted/ grilled e.g. poultry – chicken, turkey and fish and still be within the healthy framework.

Most of the red meats like pork, goat, beef shrink once roasted. It is easy to have more than the protein allowance putting us at a high risk to high levels of uric acid and intermitted constipation/ irregular bowels.

Soft drinks and alcohol

Choosing your fluids wisely is important. Most soft drinks, carbonated fluids and energy drinks are packed with lots of caffeine and added sugar. Some like energy drinks have added sodium which is not recommended especially for hypertensive patients.

Alcohol should be maintained within minimal allowance; high alcohol content drinks should be utmost 50ml in a sitting and maybe with lemon slices or fresh fruit slices if desired. Adding juices and soft drinks add up to your caloric content and should be moderated. A wine glass is within recommendation. Water should be your best choice for hydration and herbal/ flavored teas.

“Alternate alcoholic drinks and water (go for sparkling water with a squeeze of lime so it feels more exciting).”

Buffet healthy hacks

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

If it is a buffet, survey the whole buffet before picking up your plate and take just one of each offering that you fancy, including some fruit or vegetable-based options.

For persons whom portion control is a challenge; it is recommended to snack or have a mini-meal before attending social gatherings and going through the festive season to suppress your appetite.

Serving clear soups first before the main dish is also helpful. The rule of the plate usually is to have half as vegetable/ vegetable salad.

Learning your portion allowance with a dietician will help you track your caloric intake cumulatively. It is important to note that excess calories from certain food groups are not stored in the body. Proper food group combination is your goal such that even when you have to eat out; you pick on smart choices.

Consuming healthy and nutritious products is as important as monitoring how much calories you consume at the end of the day, says Gichuhi.

“Focus on the ingredients as opposed to a perceive knowledge about a food product as ‘nutritious’. Redefining healthy foods is important in our times because our African traditional cuisines have been slowly overtaken by modern affluent foods. Public opinion on health and food is broadening. A majority feel healthy is fresh and packed with nutritional benefits and maybe low fat and sugar.”

In the past, this would have been true but in modern times, there is a new focus on powering up foods with nutrients and flavor.

However, more emphasis should be on what people are eating rather than what they should not be eating to keep a balance.

A consistent lifestyle can only be through homemade meals to build a society where eating habits are passed into the next generation and food choices have a variety from each food group to prevent especially micronutrient deficiencies.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Meals done at home are therefore the only way to ensure we maintain our health and this should be what we strive to achieve.

Gichuhi further notes that the best way to avoid holiday season weight gain is to subtly change one’s behavior around food so as to naturally eat less adding that this is a lot easier than trying to continually resist the smorgasbord of festive treats.

“Once you have finished eating, get up from the table and have a wander round – have a dance, explore the venue, chat to others but try to get moving to avoid the temptation to remain around the food,” she added.