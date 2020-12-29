Health ministry reports 147 COVID-19 cases, 670 active admissions

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, Dec 29 – The Ministry of Health on Tuesday reported 147 COVID-19 cases picked from 3,043 tested samples raising the cumulative cases recorded since March to 96,139.

Health Cabinet Secretary Mutahi Kagwe, through a statement sent to newsrooms, noted that Nairobi, Mombasa and Makueni recorded 47, 27 and 14 cases respectively.

Murang’a, Busia and Kiambu reported 12, 10 and 5 cases respectively while Kirinyaga and Kisii recorded three cases each.

Kilifi, Kajiado, Kisumu and Garissa documented two cases each while Nyandrua, Machakos, Turkana, and Uasin Gishu posted a single case each.

The ministry also reported a single death from COVID-19 in 24 hours raising the country’s death toll to 1,665.

Kagwe noted that 138 patients had recovered from the disease, 126 being from the home-based care while 12 others were discharged from various hospitals.

He said 670 patients admitted in hospital and 3,368 home-based cases under active care.

Seventeen of the patients who are under Intensive Care Unit were reported to be on ventilator support while another 12 were on supplemental oxygen.

Another seventeen none-ICU patients were also on supplemental oxygen, out of whom fifteen were in the general wards while two were in the High Dependency Unit.