Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

top
Capital News
The ministry also reported a single death from COVID-19 in 24 hours raising the country's death toll to 1,665/FILE

Capital Health

Health ministry reports 147 COVID-19 cases, 670 active admissions

The ministry said 670 patients admitted in hospital and 3,368 home-based cases under active care.

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Dec 29 – The Ministry of Health on Tuesday reported 147 COVID-19 cases picked from 3,043 tested samples raising the cumulative cases recorded since March to 96,139.

Health Cabinet Secretary Mutahi Kagwe, through a statement sent to newsrooms, noted that Nairobi, Mombasa and Makueni recorded 47, 27 and 14 cases respectively.

Murang’a, Busia and Kiambu reported 12, 10 and 5 cases respectively while Kirinyaga and Kisii recorded three cases each.

Kilifi, Kajiado, Kisumu and Garissa documented two cases each while Nyandrua, Machakos, Turkana, and Uasin Gishu posted a single case each.

The ministry also reported a single death from COVID-19 in 24 hours raising the country’s death toll to 1,665.

Kagwe noted that 138 patients had recovered from the disease, 126 being from the home-based care while 12 others were discharged from various hospitals.

He said 670 patients admitted in hospital and 3,368 home-based cases under active care.

Seventeen of the patients who are under Intensive Care Unit were reported to be on ventilator support while another 12 were on supplemental oxygen.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Another seventeen none-ICU patients were also on supplemental oxygen, out of whom fifteen were in the general wards while two were in the High Dependency Unit.

In this article:
Click to comment
Advertisement

More on Capital News

County News

Governor Nyaribo pledges enhanced health services, agricultural sector boost

Nyaribo also said his government will strengthen agriculture extension services, improve Artificial Insemination (AI) services and boost clean water provision in order to facilitate...

17 mins ago

World

Hong Kong teen jailed for China flag insult

Hong Kong, China, Dec 29 – A Hong Kong teenager was ordered to spend four months in prison on Tuesday for insulting China’s national...

29 mins ago

Capital Health

Philippines bans arrivals from 20 countries over new virus strain

Manila, Philippines, Dec 29 – The Philippines will shut its borders to foreigners arriving from 20 countries and territories in a bid to prevent...

41 mins ago

County News

IEBC slates Machakos Senate by-election for March 23

IEBC Chairperson Wafula Chebukati, in a special gazette notice published on Monday, asked candidates who will be seeking to contest in the mini-poll to...

1 hour ago

County News

Cop freed on Sh200,000 bond after denying sodomy charges, hearing set for April 1

Nelson Cheruiyot is accused of intentionally penetrated a minor aged 15 years on December 25 and 26 in Shauri Moyo administration police line in...

3 hours ago

County News

Amos Nyaribo takes charge as Nyamira Governor, to serve until August 2022

Upon taking oath, Nyaribo was handed the certificate of inauguration by Lady Justice Maina and consequently the instruments of power by Nyamira County Secretary...

4 hours ago

Capital Health

US begins coronavirus vaccinations for troops in South Korea

Seoul, Korea, Republic of, Dec 29 – The United States began a coronavirus vaccination campaign for its troops stationed in South Korea Tuesday as...

4 hours ago

Africa

South Africa imposes new virus curbs as WHO warns of worse pandemics

Johannesburg, South Africa, Dec 29 – South Africa banned alcohol sales and made masks mandatory in public from Tuesday after a surge in coronavirus...

6 hours ago